Georgina hits it for six with Warwickshire Women’s selection!

Georgina Turner, Level 3 Football and Education student at Burton and South Derbyshire College has been selected to participate in Warwickshire Women’s Emerging Player Programme (EPP).

The programme, run by Warwickshire County Cricket Club, provides aspiring cricketers with access to elite facilities and professional coaching, offering a pathway towards earning a professional cricket contract. The 12-month holistic programme develops technical, tactical, mental, physical and lifestyle skills through training, match play, overseas camps and classroom-based tasks, all supported by professional coaching and support staff.

Georgina began playing cricket at the age of 10, inspired by her father and older brother. Speaking about her selection, Georgina said: “I had a good season with Staffordshire and it’s exciting to have been selected for the Warwickshire Women’s Emerging Player Programme. It came as quite a bit of a shock, as I didn’t have to trial, I just got selected. It was a very proud moment for me, and I’m really enjoying the training.”

The programme has already given Georgina the opportunity to enhance her skills through the support of professional coaches. She commented: “The best part so far has been the coaching. You get a lot of one-to-one support as it’s in a small group. It gives you a lot of technical information about the game.”

Georgina chose the Football and Education course at Burton and South Derbyshire College because of her passion for sport and a preference for hands-on learning. She said: “I chose to do this course at BSDC as I wanted to gain a qualification, but doing something practical that I enjoy. I stay motivated because I like doing it.”

After completing her course, Georgina is looking to study an applied degree course with cricket at university. Her Lecturer at BSDC, Ben Foley, said: “We’re thrilled that Georgina has been selected for Warwickshire CCC’s EPP programme. Her hard work over the summer has really paid off, and now she has access to top of the range facilities as well as a strength and conditioning programme to best aid her development.

“It’s fantastic to see how well Georgina manages her busy schedule, juggling college lessons and assignments, playing football for the Burton Albion Community Trust, and participating in the EPP programme. She’s a fantastic role model, and we’re so proud of everything she’s achieving. Keep up the great work, Georgina!”