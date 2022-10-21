GISMA University of Applied Sciences’ Global MBA accredited by AMBA

GISMA University of Applied Sciences has officially received accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities on post-graduate business education, demonstrating its continuing commitment to excellence in management education.

Accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) represents the highest standard of achievement in post-graduate business education. Its rigorous assessment criteria ensure that only the highest-calibre programmes which demonstrate the best standards in teaching, curriculum, and student interaction achieve Association of MBAs accreditation.

GISMA President, Prof. Dr. Stefan Stein says of the achievement, “I am thrilled to announce the accreditation of the Global MBA from an institution as highly regarded as AMBA. The accreditation is a prestigious seal of approval and is a recognition of the academic excellence students expect and receive at GISMA. Our vision is to become globally recognised as the business school empowering its students to think with originality and enable them to pursue innovative, creative solutions in a business environment. This is exactly the impact that the AMBA accreditation gives us. It reassures us that we’re on track with our vision as a university, and we will go much further.”

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current MBA students and recent MBA alumni of GISMA University of Applied Sciences are invited to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries on a free basis, for networking, thought leadership, career development, and a variety of benefits.

AMBA accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AMBA works under the belief that accredited programmes should be of the highest standard and reflect changing trends and innovation in-post graduate management education. Its accreditation process reflects the commitment to fostering innovation and demanding business schools perform at the highest level continually. In this regard, the panel also noted that GISMA is led by a team dedicated to the long-term success of the institution, while providing an ideal platform for growth and a distinctiveness outside the highly competitive MBA market in neighbouring Berlin.

The Global MBA is delivered from GISMA’s flagship campus in Potsdam, Germany, where students benefit from facilities such as classrooms equipped with hyflex hybrid teaching technology, while providing a dynamic work and leisure environment in which students learn alongside their peers from around the world. The programme delivery is an evidence-based approach, teaching purpose-driven management techniques, with sustainability and society engrained into all the programme content.

Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association (BGA) said, “I am delighted to congratulate everyone at GISMA University of Applied Sciences’ who worked towards this accreditation. A standout feature from the accreditation report was the School’s new facilities in Potsdam, which were seen by the panel to be an ideal platform for growth. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with this Business School.”

