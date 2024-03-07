Glasgow-based BYITC marks International Women’s Day with launch of SheRise Scholarship to aid female students in India

Inspirational BYITC founder’s benevolence will empower underprivileged girls in her hometown

Marking International Women’s Day on Friday 8 March,Dr Rashmi Mantri, founder and chief executive of the British Youth International College (BYITC), has launched a new scholarship programme to assist underprivileged girls in her hometown of Pushkar in Rajasthan, India. The programme was announced during her recent visit to India.

The SheRise Scholarship – Empowering Dreams, Transforming Lives will benefit the town’s top ten students based on their academic performance.

Dr Rashmi said:

“As a Pushkar girl who moved oversees to further her career, I am delighted to have the opportunity to launch this new initiative to give girls in my home town from under-privileged backgrounds encouragement and support.

“My team and I extend a helping hand by offering free upskilling courses, mentorship, support, and employment opportunities to all women or girls in Pushkar. BYITC proudly boasts a 99% female workforce and awards five full scholarships monthly to female students across all its courses.”

Additionally, she recently visited the Pushkar International Music School and distributed a range of educational materials to underprivileged young people.



Dr.Rashmi’s entrepreneurial journey with the world’s first Game-based E-learning application has impacted thousands of students and teachers worldwide.BYITC, which runs a series of global franchises, actively engages in organising various complimentary events for children as part of its CSR initiatives.

At its annual celebratory event the BYITC Inspire Awards, the achievements of young people aged from 5 to 17 who excel in fields including academic, sports, cultural and social, art and creativity as well as all-rounders, regardless of their background, are celebrated.

In this, the second year of this exciting awards programme, a ceremony will be held at the UK Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. Other BYITC CSR programmes include free Creative Writing Workshops, Coding Masterclasses, Olympiads (maths, English and coding), Summer Classes, and more.

During her recent Indian visit, she was recognised at the International Corporate Conclave 2024, Delhi and awarded the accolade of Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur in Education 2024 by the famous Bollywood celebrity, Amrita Rao.

Dr Rashmi actively collaborates with numerous community programs, providing sponsorships and engaging closely with organizations dedicated to noble causes.

The British Youth International College (BYITC) was founded in 2015 by Glasgow-based academic and educator Dr Rashmi to help children learn maths.

A business associate of Dr Mantri who wished to remain anonymous, said: “On this International Women’s Day we celebrate the indomitable spirit of Dr Rashmi whose successful career journey was never easy or smooth.

“Hailing from a small town in Rajasthan to the helm of British Youth International College in Scotland is awe-inspiring. She stands as an entrepreneur and a beacon of hope and empowerment for women worldwide.

“A mother, entrepreneur, educator, and global role model for women, Dr Rashmi is renowned in the United Kingdom for her contributions to the education sector, introducing age-old numerical skills like Mental Maths and other important courses for children.”

Dr Rashmi set up BYITC after using an abacus to teach her son basic arithmetic. The college now runs global franchises, including Dubai and Sri Lanka, and recently launched its first UK franchise in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Further UK franchises are anticipated in the coming months.

To find out more about the awards and to enter, visit the BYITC Inspire Awards 2024 page.