Glion Institute of Higher Education and ESSEC Business School launch Global Executive Master’s in Hospitality Leadership

Glion Institute of Higher Education, a benchmark business school specialising in hospitality and luxury professions, and leading management institution ESSEC Business School are joining forces to offer a Global Executive Master’s degree in Hospitality Leadership.

This innovative program, which welcomes its first participants in November 2023, will meet the needs of professionals wishing to access strategic positions and specialise in the sector while combining these studies with their working lives by means of a part-time digital program.

ESSEC benefits from a long expertise in hotel management training. Its flagship program IMHI (originally named Institut du Management Hôtelier International) was launched more than 40 years ago and has trained over 1,700 highly qualified managers who occupy key positions in the sector. The School’s management training programs give executives, managers and directors the opportunity to combine operational skills with new managerial and strategic responsibilities. Thanks to its partnerships with major companies and its 62,000 graduates worldwide, ESSEC benefits from an extensive network offering access to permanent contacts within the professional world.

Glion Institute of Higher Education, meanwhile, was founded in Switzerland and celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. The excellence of its teaching is linked to its unique pedagogical approach, which combines demanding practice with extremely robust academic knowledge. The Institute ranks among the world’s top hospitality management schools, particularly in terms of employer reputation (QS World University Rankings, 2022) and its alumni hold some of the most influential positions in the hospitality world.

The Global Executive Master’s in Hospitality Leadership includes four 12-week online teaching modules as well as four six-day sessions on the various Glion and ESSEC campuses: Glion in Montreux, Switzerland, ESSEC in Singapore, Glion London, and ESSEC Paris-La Défense. The curriculum concludes with a final project or applied business project to be completed within 15 months of the start of the program. This entrepreneurial project is at the heart of the learning approach in order to help students contribute to future solutions as well as adapt to the changes and challenges facing the hospitality industry.

Module composition:

Module 1 – New frontiers in the hotel industry.

Module 2 – Improving financial performance.

Module 3 – Achieving operational excellence.

Module 4 – Guiding transformation.

Participants will have the opportunity to consolidate and acquire new technical, managerial, organisational, marketing and economic skills; to understand and analyse major hospitality industry trends and market opportunities; as well as to draw up action plans in order to develop their strategic vision. Upon completing the course, participants will obtain a Global Executive Master’s in Hospitality Leadership worth 30 US credits awarded by Glion Institute of Higher Education and ESSEC Business School, which will enable them to make a difference and seize opportunities to accelerate their careers.

Francine Cuagnier, Head of Marketing at Glion Institute of Higher Education, said: “Hospitality management is constantly evolving and progressing in step with the acceleration of new technologies and new customer demands. This program will offer the opportunity to develop soft skills in terms of leadership and innovation, as well as master the financial and economic fundamentals necessary to develop a solid and successful long-term strategy.”

Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President ESSEC Business School, commented: “Thanks to this excellence-driven partnership, ESSEC is strengthening its expertise and academic offering in the field of hospitality. This will enable professionals to train and transform themselves by acquiring cutting-edge knowledge as well as expertise and soft skills that will empower them to be responsible and influential leaders in the hospitality industry who will be able to combine value creation and sustainability.”

Published in