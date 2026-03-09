Global student placements and cultural scheme championed in Colleges Week

A scheme that provides global placements and cultural trips to students who face socio-economic barriers is expanding at The Sheffield College.

The SheffCol Goes Global programme creates equitable access to international and cultural trips and work placements by removing financial and practical hurdles.

The aim is to prioritise and support young people who would traditionally miss out on travelling abroad for financial or other reasons.

Thanks to the programme, around 200 college students are visiting Asia and Europe this year following on from the 191 who took part last year.

The benefits of the Turing Scheme funded programme are being highlighted during Colleges Week, which takes place from 2nd to 6th March 2026.

The national campaign champions the positive impact of colleges opening doors for young people and adults, creating real world experiences and opportunities.

It highlights how colleges equip people from all walks of life with the education, training and skills to succeed. This year’s campaign theme is ‘skills for all’.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“Colleges have a vital role in their communities which includes addressing inequality, being inclusive and empowering students to realise their potential.

“We want our students to benefit from exceptional opportunities. This fantastic initiative develops students’ technical and personal skills such as confidence, resilience, initiative and problem‑solving that are also valued by employers.”

So far, this academic year, a group of automotive, catering, and hair and beauty students have spent two weeks in Japan during February 2026.

Highlights included meeting alumnus Ashley Caley, who discussed his career path from being a student at The Sheffield College to becoming Executive Sous Chef at the three Michelin starred Sézanne in Tokyo.

He also spoke about running a kitchen at that level, and the menu, ingredients and techniques used and offered his support to providing further advice to students.

Catering student Sophia Fleming, 19, said:

“The trip was amazing, a great opportunity, and so was the food.”

The itinerary also included language lessons, temple excursions, factory tours and visits including to a catering school, the food manufacturer Kikkoman, Nissan, Panasonic and a beauty school.

Meanwhile, health and social care and sports students visited Bali in Indonesia in February 2026. Activities included attending a Bali Kuno team building camp, action projects at Bali Martial Arts School and visiting the Bumi Sehat Foundation.

Students visited YPK, a not-for-profit rehabilitation centre for people who have disabilities and are unable to access formal health care. They also attended Bali International Archery and Petanque Lumintang, a physiotherapy and sport injury centre.

Sport and exercise science student Elena Muthana, 17, said:

“I enjoyed the team building camp the most. It pushed me outside of my comfort zone to do challenging and fun activities with new people in a new environment.

“The trip has helped me to develop my skills and attributes such as teamworking, confidence, communication and professionalism, which have all improved through the activities I have participated in.”

Other trips are planned this year for animal care, business, childcare, creative arts engineering, performing arts, public services, science and travel and tourism students to destinations such as Geneva, the Netherlands and Thailand.

Rather than relying on self‑selection, SheffCol Goes Global ensures students hear about the opportunities and understand the extensive support available with passports, clothing and specialist equipment.

In 2025, over 10 international placements took students to destinations including India, Japan, Bali, Fiji, South Africa, Thailand, Saint Lucia and Florida.

Of the 191 students who took part, many were travelling abroad for the first time. Some students had not travelled beyond Sheffield before.