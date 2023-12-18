Gold for Greenwich

The University of Greenwich has today been awarded Gold in a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS).

The Teaching Excellence Framework 2023 (TEF) encourages higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in the areas that students care about the most: teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

Greenwich was awarded Gold overall, which means that the student experience and student outcomes at the university are classed as ‘typically outstanding’.

Vice-Chancellor and CEO, Professor Jane Harrington, welcomed the news, saying:

‘This is a fantastic achievement. TEF is a rigorous review across a range of metrics. To achieve the gold standard is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff. It is also a clear indicator to our students that their experience and outcomes with us at Greenwich meet the highest standards.’

The TEF assesses and rates universities and colleges for excellence above a set of minimum requirements for quality and standards.

Universities and colleges that take part in the TEF receive an overall rating as well as two underpinning ratings – one for the student experience and one for student outcomes. In Greenwich the two underpinning ratings were Gold for Student Experience and Silver for Student Outcomes.

The outcomes from TEF 2023 will last for four years from September 2023. Read more about the TEF on the OfS website.

