GOLDSMITHS, UNIVERSITY OF LONDON HONORARY FELLOWS ANNOUNCED

The outgoing Director of the Design Museum and the Deputy Mayor of London are among a list of five recipients for Goldsmiths honorary fellowships that will be conferred at degree ceremonies at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster starting tomorrow (16 JANUARY 2024).

Deyan Sudjic, and Justine Simons will become Honorary Fellows and will also be joined by Leila Hassan Howe, Patrick Loughrey, and Brendan Kearney who will also receive the award.

DeyanSudjicwhose leadership has seen the transformation of the Design Museum from a small specialist institution to an award-winning museum dedicated to contemporary design and architecture will receive an honorary doctorate. While Justine Simons, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries will be conferred with an honorary fellowship. Ms Simons was the founder and chair of the World Cities Culture Forum, a leadership network on culture and future cities which has a membership of over 40 global cities over six continents.

Other conferees for honorary fellowships include LeilaHassanHowe, the editor of Race Today a highly influential journal during the 1980s that became a significant voice for black and Asian communities. The publication and the Race Today Collective played a pivotal role in anti-racism campaigns.

BrendanKeaneyartistic director and CEO of Dance East the National Centre for dance and PatrickLoughreyformer Warden of Goldsmiths will also receive honorary fellowships. After a career as a dancer, MrKeaneymoved to a succession of arts leadership roles including with Arts Council England and Greenwich Dance before serving as Dance East’s CEO.

After numerous roles at the BBC including Controller of BBC Northern Ireland and culminating in his becoming the Director of Nations and Regions, MrLoughreybecame the Warden of Goldsmiths, University of London in 2010 and served until 2019.

