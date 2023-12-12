Government and Politics students meet First Minister

Students at Gower College Swansea welcomed a very special visitor recently – the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford.

Around 60 students, the vast majority of whom are studying on the A Level Government and Politics course, gathered at the Gorseinon Campus to hear the First Minister give a fascinating talk about his life in politics.

“This was an incredible opportunity for our learners to hear directly from the First Minister about his career path and some of his experiences during his time in office,” says Curriculum Leader, Scott Evans.

“The students worked in groups beforehand to come up with some very pertinent topics of conversation such as Senedd reform, Welsh Government’s relations with the UK Government, and how to engage more young people in the democratic voting process.

“They also questioned Mr Drakeford about the pressures of making big decisions as First Minister, whether he had any political regrets, and what political advice he would give his successors.”

The event was initially the idea of a Government and Politics student who approached the First Minister’s office with a request for a visit.

“The students were delighted to get a response to their request – they never really imagined that the First Minister would take time out of his very busy schedule to pay them a visit and answer their questions,” says Scott. “We are so grateful to Mr. Drakeford for visiting us today, for listening to our questions and for giving our learners a real experience to remember.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“I was really grateful to the students and staff from Gower College Swansea for the invitation to come and speak to them. The students are very well-informed about the biggest political challenges we currently face, in Wales and globally, which made for a really good discussion. Who knows, I may have been speaking to one of the First Ministers of the future! I wish the students at Gower College Swansea all the best with the rest of their course and their future careers.”

