Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2025

Students and staff from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) have gathered together to celebrate another fantastic year of academic and vocational excellence.

Kev Johns MBE made a welcome return to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.

The awards were a practical showcase for staff and student talent with the set, lighting and sound provided by the Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production team.

Entertainment was provided by A Level Music, English Literature, Classical Civilisation and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales student Isobel Mcneill, and L3 Diploma in Music Performance and Production student Kara Wood.

Also on hand were the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up team, who treated guests to a special Animals showcase.

“Gower College Swansea has always enjoyed one of the highest quality profiles of any education institution, not just in Wales but across the UK,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “All of this has been achieved as a result of the outstanding commitment and dedication of both our students – all 13,000 of them each year – and our staff, and tonight is an occasion when we get to celebrate their success and pay tribute to the best of the best.”

Guest speaker for the evening was former Gower College Swansea student Alex Callender who plays as a flanker for the Wales Women’s Rugby Union team and Harlequins Women, having gained her first cap for Wales at the 2019 Six Nations Championship.

At the end of the evening, there was a special presentation to Chief Executive Officer Mark Jones MBE who is retiring this summer after a long and distinguished career in education. As a memento, Mark was given an original piece of art by former L3 Foundation Diploma in Art and Design student Wanesa Kazmierowska which depicted all the College campuses. He was also given two rugby shirts – one from the year he rejoined the College as Principal in 2013, and one from 2025.

The 2025 award winners in full:

Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Nataliia Mikulska

Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Chloe Clarke

Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Lucy Green

Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Karleigh West

Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Ophelia Furbank

Visual Arts Student of the Year – Tia Walters

Business Student of the Year – Brendon Thomas

Creative Arts Student of the Year – Carys Morgan

Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Anwen Rodaway

Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Leah Spackman

Technology Student of the Year – Maksym Klivenko

Engineering Student of the Year – Jack Shipley

Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Sarah James

Built Environment Student of the Year – Seymour Thomas

Apprentice of the Year – Ashleigh Johnson

Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Caleb Demery

Employer Partner of the Year – Pobl Group

Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Dawne Meynell-Western

International Student of the Year – Winnie Lui

Access Student of the Year – Ria Hammond-Smith

Holly Donohoe Award – HE Student of the Year – Will Evans

Welsh Language Student of the Year – Lily Kearney

Employability Client of the Year – Levi Watts

Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Mia Southard

Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales Student of the Year – Katie Richards

Inspirational Student of the Year – Sarah James

A big thank you to all our 2025 sponsors:

Amroc Group Limited

AtkinsRéalis

Bardic Construction

Blake Morgan

Bowen Hopkins Limited

Kelly Fountain

Get Yourself Noticed

GJ Willett and Sons

Greenwood Projects

Hengoed Care

Knox and Wells

Mark Jones MBE

reThink PR and Marketing

RW Learning

South Wales Transport

Swansea Council

Swansea University

The Cusp

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

WalesOnline

Waters Creative