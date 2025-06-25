Gower College Swansea Annual Student Awards 2025
Students and staff from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) have gathered together to celebrate another fantastic year of academic and vocational excellence.
Kev Johns MBE made a welcome return to the stage at Swansea.com Stadium to host the evening, where learners from a range of full and part time courses, apprenticeships, higher education pathways, access courses and employability support programmes picked up awards.
The awards were a practical showcase for staff and student talent with the set, lighting and sound provided by the Level 3 Theatre and Live Events Production team.
Entertainment was provided by A Level Music, English Literature, Classical Civilisation and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales student Isobel Mcneill, and L3 Diploma in Music Performance and Production student Kara Wood.
Also on hand were the College’s Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up team, who treated guests to a special Animals showcase.
“Gower College Swansea has always enjoyed one of the highest quality profiles of any education institution, not just in Wales but across the UK,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “All of this has been achieved as a result of the outstanding commitment and dedication of both our students – all 13,000 of them each year – and our staff, and tonight is an occasion when we get to celebrate their success and pay tribute to the best of the best.”
Guest speaker for the evening was former Gower College Swansea student Alex Callender who plays as a flanker for the Wales Women’s Rugby Union team and Harlequins Women, having gained her first cap for Wales at the 2019 Six Nations Championship.
At the end of the evening, there was a special presentation to Chief Executive Officer Mark Jones MBE who is retiring this summer after a long and distinguished career in education. As a memento, Mark was given an original piece of art by former L3 Foundation Diploma in Art and Design student Wanesa Kazmierowska which depicted all the College campuses. He was also given two rugby shirts – one from the year he rejoined the College as Principal in 2013, and one from 2025.
The 2025 award winners in full:
Adult Basic Education/ESOL Student of the Year – Nataliia Mikulska
Bernie Wilkes Award – Hair, Beauty and Holistic Student of the Year – Chloe Clarke
Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year – Lucy Green
Independent Living Skills Student of the Year – Karleigh West
Sport and Public Services Student of the Year – Ophelia Furbank
Visual Arts Student of the Year – Tia Walters
Business Student of the Year – Brendon Thomas
Creative Arts Student of the Year – Carys Morgan
Humanities and Languages Student of the Year – Anwen Rodaway
Maths, Science and Social Science Student of the Year – Leah Spackman
Technology Student of the Year – Maksym Klivenko
Engineering Student of the Year – Jack Shipley
Health, Social Care and Childcare Student of the Year – Sarah James
Built Environment Student of the Year – Seymour Thomas
Apprentice of the Year – Ashleigh Johnson
Outstanding Sports Achievement of the Year – Caleb Demery
Employer Partner of the Year – Pobl Group
Elaine McCallion Award – GCS Training Student of the Year – Dawne Meynell-Western
International Student of the Year – Winnie Lui
Access Student of the Year – Ria Hammond-Smith
Holly Donohoe Award – HE Student of the Year – Will Evans
Welsh Language Student of the Year – Lily Kearney
Employability Client of the Year – Levi Watts
Progression and Commitment Student of the Year – Mia Southard
Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales Student of the Year – Katie Richards
Inspirational Student of the Year – Sarah James
A big thank you to all our 2025 sponsors:
Amroc Group Limited
AtkinsRéalis
Bardic Construction
Blake Morgan
Bowen Hopkins Limited
Kelly Fountain
Get Yourself Noticed
GJ Willett and Sons
Greenwood Projects
Hengoed Care
Knox and Wells
Mark Jones MBE
reThink PR and Marketing
RW Learning
South Wales Transport
Swansea Council
Swansea University
The Cusp
University of Wales Trinity Saint David
WalesOnline
Waters Creative
