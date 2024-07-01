Gower College Swansea reaches finals in three categories at Professional Teaching Awards Cymru

Gower College Swansea is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in three categories at the esteemed Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

This annual event honours the outstanding contributions of the education workforce across Wales, with this year marking the first inclusion of colleges alongside schools.

Emma Smith has been nominated for the prestigious Lecturer of the Year award, acknowledging her exceptional contributions to teaching and learning. Emma is particularly noted for her dedicated support of the College’s most able learners aspiring to secure places at top universities.

As the leader of the College’s GCS Honours programme and the Seren lead for Swansea, Emma’s guidance has been instrumental in helping 10 students from Gower College Swansea receive offers from Oxford or Cambridge this year.

Rhian Evans has been shortlisted in the Learners’ Award for Best Lecturer category, a nomination driven by her Level 2 Childcare students. Rhian’s nomination reflects her exceptional care and support for her students, both academically and pastorally, highlighting her dedication to their success and wellbeing.

The Landscaping and Eco Team has secured a place in the Learner Engagement in School/College category. Their collaborative work with schools has significantly enhanced student attainment, wellbeing, and citizenship, showcasing the team’s commitment to creating positive and sustainable educational experiences. This team have also recently celebrated a Silver win at the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Nominations for the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru were submitted by parents, carers, learners, and colleagues from across Wales, highlighting the widespread appreciation for these outstanding educators.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised in these prestigious awards,” said Kelly Fountain, Principal of Gower College Swansea. “Emma Smith, Rhian Jones, and our Landscaping and Eco Team have all demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in their roles. These nominations are a testament to their hard work and the positive impact they have on our students and the wider community.”

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in July 2024.