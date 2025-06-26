Gower College Swansea to host inspiring girls-only event for International Women in Engineering Day

Gower College Swansea is proud to host a dedicated girls-only taster day aimed at inspiring the next generation of female engineers and to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day.

This taster event welcomed around 60 pupils from Dylan Thomas and Bishopston Comprehensive schools for a full day of hands-on exploration across various engineering disciplines.

Designed to showcase the exciting and ever-evolving world of engineering and technology, the event offered students the chance to experience interactive sessions in areas such as motor vehicle technology, electronic engineering, general engineering and engineering mathematics.

“We’re excited to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for girls to discover the many possibilities that a career in engineering can offer,” said Maria Francis, Assistant Learning Manager for Engineering at Gower College Swansea. “From electric vehicles to advanced electronics, we want to show how technology is rapidly changing, and how they can be part of that future.”

Each session was delivered by experienced member of staff and supported by female students currently studying engineering at the College. The goal is to break down stereotypes, boost confidence and encourage more young women to consider STEM-related careers.

In addition to engaging practical activities, each pupil received a small takeaway item relevant to their session as a keepsake.

Speaking about her time at College, Jayme-Marie Simon Vaughan, a former Cefn Hengoed pupil and now studying for her apprenticeship said:

“I felt really comfortable joining the Motor Vehicle course – it really helped having Maria as my lecturer, as she’s also been through the apprenticeship programme herself.

“Roger Blackmore Autos in Sketty gave me a chance at an apprenticeship, and I’ve now been there for three years. I absolutely love the programme – the lecturers, my employer and my assessor have been incredibly supportive. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone thinking about a career in the motor vehicle industry.”

Gower College Swansea is proud to champion gender diversity across all areas of study, particularly within industries that have traditionally been male-dominated. One such area is the Motor Vehicle department, where we are pleased to currently support 11 female learners. International Women in Engineering Day challenges outdated stereotypes and paves the way for future generations of young women to see themselves in these roles. By showcasing female role models and providing opportunities for hands-on engagement, we hope to break down barriers and encourage greater participation from women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics related fields of work and education.