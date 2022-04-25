Green Skills for Life, addressing climate action education

Fifty Shades Greener (FSG) has launched the Green Skills for Life programme, to address a skills gap of environmental sustainability in adult learners.

The programme focuses on how individuals impact climate change both negatively and positively and how resource efficiency can empower learners to reduce their environmental impact.

FSG is an environmental education company based in Ireland working with businesses worldwide through their online programmes.

“Reducing carbon emissions should be something that becomes paramount in our daily routines if we really want to provoke a mind-set change. Environmental education is key to driving this transformation and the general education system has a responsibility to not only prepare learners for the world of work, but provide them with the skills to influence employers, politicians and wider society. This can be achieved through teaching learners how to measure, manage and monitor their own carbon emissions. When you measure something, you can manage it” explains Raquel, founder and CEO of Fifty Shades Greener.

This brand-new programme is delivered fully online with pre-recorded video lessons that will teach learners about climate change, how to measure and reduce their home carbon emissions and how they can apply the learning to their workplace or communities.

The labour market needs people with the skills to measure, monitor and reduce carbon emissions. Sue Duke, Head of Global Policy and Economic Graph at LinkedIn says that they have seen a 70% increase in Customer Service job roles requiring three or more ‘green skills.” Also, that people who have green skills are recruited 1.5 times faster than those who don’t. Additionally, ‘Green Talent’ is likely to be 2-3 times better connected on LinkedIn than people without green skills. These trends are only set to increase in the years ahead.

The programme was developed to assist:

Willing learners engaging in Further Education Training

Individuals wishing to learn about their environmental impact

Companies looking to upskill their teams for climate action

SMEs wishing to kick start their green journey

By embedding environmental sustainability skill sets into society, we will prepare our learners for the jobs the marketplace will need now and in the future. Most importantly, it will assist with government targets to reach NetZero by 2050.

The Green Skills for Life programme will be launched on a live online event on April 28th at 4pm https://www.fiftyshadesgreener.ie/Green-Skills-for-Life

