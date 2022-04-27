Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s £13m Investment in Bangor

Plans by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai to relocate its Bangor campus to Parc Menai have been approved by the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.

The project to modernise the learning and training facilities available locally for young people – costing around £13m – will be jointly-funded by the Welsh Government and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

The Grŵp is proposing to move Coleg Menai’s existing provision from the Ffriddoedd Road and Friars site to the iconic Tŷ Menai building on Parc Menai, which has stood largely empty in recent years.

This will see the creation of cutting-edge, hi-tech facilities for students at Tŷ Menai, as well as strengthened links between further education and future employers.

A major feature of the Tŷ Menai development would be the consolidation of the Grŵp’s creative industries provision into a Centre of Excellence, with courses ranging from performing arts and music technology to games design and TV production all available on the same site.

The Campus would also house modern training facilities for other priority sectors identified by the Welsh Government and North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, including hospitality and catering and lifelong learning.

The Grŵp has already moved into the adjacent Llwyn Brain building as a hub for the [email protected] provision, including the delivery of apprenticeships, professional and work-based programmes.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Chief Executive, Dafydd Evans, said: “We have long identified that the Ffriddoedd site has come to the end of its useful life and that the young people of Gwynedd deserve better. Given that Tŷ Menai is positioned alongside businesses, it is perfectly located for greater partnership working with industry. This will help us to ensure that the learning and training opportunities offered to young people meet the skills requirements of local employers.”

Coleg Menai Principal Aled Jones-Griffith added: “By aligning education with business, we believe that this development would also be a catalyst to reignite Parc Menai as an attractive destination for new companies. But most importantly, it would give the young people coming to Coleg Menai access to the high quality sector leading educational facilities.”

www.gllm.ac.uk

Published in