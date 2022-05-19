Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Guildford Mayor joins Guildford College Supported Learning students for fun event

Finley May 19, 2022
0 Comments
The Mayor of Guildford, Marsha Moseley and consort, Nigel Manning recently joined Supported Learning students at Guildford College as they took part in their annual ‘Choices and Decisions’ event.

This exciting ‘taster’ event (interrupted for two years due to the pandemic) invites pupils from schools in the local area, such as Pond Meadow, Jigsaw, Walton Leigh, Clifton Hill, The Ridgeway and Portesbury School to join in with the Guildford College students and partake in a variety of different activities.

This is a fantastic opportunity for potential learners to experience a college environment whilst having lots of fun. Each visitor was given a special Activate Learning goody bag to take home!

Some of the activity sessions that the students were able to get involved with on the day included flower arranging, drama, art, cake decorating, singing, jewellry making, bowling, yoga as well as a great collaboration with the college’s Hair and Beauty students who gave the students a nail pamper session.

Mayor of Guildford, Marsha Moseley and consort, Nigel Manning, were invited to the college to see the fun for themselves and learn all about the great work that the team provide – they even took part in some of the activities as they toured the event.

Guildford College Supported Learning Faculty Manager, Tina Morrin, said:

“This was a great success and enjoyed by everyone. A huge thank you must go to Ginny Willis, our Transition Consultant, who was instrumental in putting this huge event together.”

The workshops ended with a lunch in the main hall with music and dancing in the afternoon. A truly joyous occasion, showing off the very best that our fantastic Supported Learning department has to offer.

Find out more about Guildford College Supported Learning department here

Published in Education, Social impact
Finley

