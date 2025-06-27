Harriet shines on stage at local musical competition

Harriet Kent, a dedicated Musical Theatre student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), recently achieved an impressive milestone by winning in her category at the Burton Competitive Musical Festival. Her accomplishment is not only a testament to her talent and hard work but also a reflection of the supportive environment at BSDC, where students are encouraged to seize opportunities and push the boundaries of their potential.

The Burton Competitive Musical Festival serves as an important platform for aspiring performers across the region. Open to amateur artists of all ages and disciplines, the festival offers participants the unique opportunity to perform in front of a professional adjudicating panel. This allows young artists like Harriet to receive valuable, constructive feedback aimed at fostering personal and artistic growth. It’s a highly respected event that has helped launch the careers of many talented individuals over the years.

Harriet explained how she first came across the opportunity: “I heard about the festival through the College when my lecturer suggested I should take part. I’m so glad I did because it really helped me with my confidence.” Her decision to participate proved to be a rewarding one, both personally and professionally.

The competition spans several months, beginning in September when applications open. This extended timeline gives performers ample opportunity to plan, rehearse, and submit their creative pieces by February. Entrants are then invited to a 15-minute session with the judges, where they perform their work and discuss their inspiration, artistic choices, and goals. It’s a rigorous process designed to assess not only technical skill but also creativity and passion.

“For my creative piece, I decided to prepare and sing a song,” Harriet shared. “During my session, I spoke to the panel about why I love performing and why I believed I deserved to win. It was a surreal but inspiring experience.” The judges were clearly impressed, awarding Harriet a £250 prize for her outstanding performance.

Though initially nervous, Harriet found the experience uplifting and motivating. “Hearing their positive feedback was so encouraging,” she said. “It made me excited for what’s ahead, especially as I look forward to university. Just knowing that they appreciated my performance gave me a huge confidence boost.”

Now in the final stages of her course at BSDC, Harriet is preparing to take the next step in her journey. She will be starting a degree in Musical Theatre at the University of Chichester in September, bringing with her the experience, confidence, and recognition she earned through this significant achievement.