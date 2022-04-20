HCUC celebrates strongest ever links with Nepal 

HCUC (the merged college group for Harrow College and Uxbridge College) is enjoying stronger links than ever with Nepal after welcoming the most Nepalese students in its history onto Higher Education (HE) courses.

This term sees another nine Nepalese students join the BTEC HNC Business for a new Spring intake, in addition to the existing 24 students on HNCs and HNDs.

Many of HCUC’s Nepalese students are recruited through Ultimate Consultancy & Advisory Network (UCAN), one of the leading consultancies in Nepal specialising in supporting students to join UK HE institutions. As part of ongoing support for the students, Nepal-based UCAN CEO Niranjan Panta travelled to meet them at college and see how they were getting on. The visit also gave him a chance to discuss new developments at HCUC with staff, to help him better advise students back in Nepal.

Many of the students are aiming to progress to top-up degrees – where they join the programme in the final undergraduate year at universities such as the University of Hertfordshire, Middlesex University London, University of Greenwich, Coventry University, Brunel University London and many more across the UK.

UCAN Nepal supports students to apply for courses, settle in the UK, and successfully complete their education – Niranjan (pictured far right) said: “We help students to choose the country and institution based on their student profile and need. We also ask students to do proper research before they decide to study abroad. HCUC is one of the best options for students in terms of financial and quality of education – studying at HCUC students, are able to get quality education at affordable price.”

HCUC International Officer Afshin Najafipour (pictured second left) said: “HCUC has worked with international students from Nepal and other countries for many years and we are very pleased to see this growing interest in our courses from Nepalese students. We are really proud to have been working with UCAN for 15 years to support our overseas cohort to access the right opportunities for them – the students also make a valuable contribution to the diversity of our student population across college.

“We know that coming to study in a new country is a major change which involves a lot of adaptation, and our aim is to offer all-round support to ensure every student has what they need to complete their programme, and progress in the right way for them. This ranges from extra academic support if needed, to a listening ear, to practical help and advice.”

Karina Lama (pictured centre, with Lajen Sherpa, third right, and Anushka Simkhada), who joined the BTEC HNC Business, in October 2021, said: “I chose HCUC because of the facilities and its reputation, both in London and because it has a high standing internationally. Our teachers are very supportive – they care about how we are doing in our assignments and everyone is nice. You also have student support, so you feel included. It is also good to be part of the diversity of the college – each day you can learn something new about someone else’s culture and share something about yours. I would like to go on to a top-up degree at Middlesex University or Brunel University London.”

Rusha Lama, a student on the BTEC HNC L4 International Travel & Tourism Travel said: “I came to the UK to explore and learn more about travel and tourism and am planning to go on to university – I am not sure which one and I am still doing research. Studying in the UK is different to in Nepal, for instance there are different systems of assessment here, but teachers are very helpful and kind and we get the support we need. I have also made new friends.”

Nikesh Bhattrai, who has already completed HND at Uxbridge College and now studying at University of Hertfordshire on a final year degree program, said: “I was looking to study within my budget, and with the help of UCAN I got chance to join HCUC – Uxbridge College, No 1 College in London – where I studied Computing for 2-years and now for the last year of my Bachelor’s degree at University of Hertfordshire. And, for that UCAN helped me with all the application and visa processing and the process was seamless.



“UCAN made my dream of studying abroad a reality. After going through various consultancies in Kathmandu, I believe UCAN is one of the best and reliable one. Mr. Niranjan Panta is one of the nicest and most professional people I have ever encountered in Nepal. The service and help they provide is fantastic and outstanding, also not to mention without any services charges. Even after I came to UK, they are still in touch with me and helping me out. UCAN made my abroad study hassle free, thus, I say if you are looking for something reliable and impeccable then give it a shot and visit UCAN.”

The UK is the second most sought-after choice for international students globally – despite its relatively small size – with a high proportion joining HE courses with the aim of progressing to university.

