Highly Cited Researchers: Audencia’s Raffaele Filieri Among the Top 1% Most Cited Worldwide

For the third consecutive year, Raffaele Filieri, a Professor of Digital Marketing at Audencia, is among the top 1% most cited researchers worldwide. Notably, Audencia is the only business school featured in the Social Sciences category. The prestigious Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled by Clarivate, is based on the most frequently cited research papers in their respective fields.

Over 6,636 individual researchers from institutions across 59 countries and regions have been recognised as Highly Cited Researchers for 2024. Clarivate™ analysts have identified the world’s leading researchers who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their respective field(s) of research. Each researcher on this prestigious list has authored multiple Highly Cited Papers™, ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field(s) and publication year in the Web of Science™ over the past eleven years, reflecting the high number of citations their work has received from peers.

Although France ranks as the 9th most represented country on the list, Raffaele Filieri is one of only two researchers in the Social Sciences category to be included among the 126 recognitions awarded to French researchers (out of 6,886 globally), while some individuals receive multiple recognitions. For the third consecutive year, Raffaele Filieri is among the most cited researchers in the Social Sciences field.

David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said: “The Highly Cited Researchers list identifies and celebrates an exceptional researcher at Audencia Business School whose significant and broad influence in his field translates to impact in his research community. His pioneering innovations contribute to a healthier, more sustainable and secure world. His achievements strengthen the foundation of excellence and innovation that drives societal progress.”

Raffaele Filieri’s research impact is further evidenced by nearly 16,000 citations on Google Scholar. Since joining Audencia in 2017 as a Full Professor of Digital Marketing, he has made significant contributions across multiple research domains. His interdisciplinary approach has advanced the understanding of topics such as online consumer behaviour, electronic word-of-mouth, social media marketing, the (positive and negative) impacts of technology on human behaviour, and technology adoption and continuance intention (i.e. artificial intelligence). Prof. Filieri has authored over 100 academic articles published in leading peer-reviewed journals in marketing, management, information systems, innovation, and the service industries.

According to Thibaut Bardon, Associate Dean for Faculty and Research at Audencia

“Professor Filieri’s consistent recognition among the world’s most influential researchers reflects both his exceptional contributions to digital marketing research and Audencia’s commitment to fostering world-class scholarship.”

“I am deeply honored by this recognition for the third consecutive year. This achievement validates my rigour, dedication, and persistent hard work. Being consistently ranked among the world’s most influential researchers demands unwavering commitment and a strong work ethic. I am particularly grateful for Audencia’s steadfast support, which has been instrumental in achieving and maintaining this level of research excellence” comments Raffaele Filieri.