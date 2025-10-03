Highwood Nursery rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Highwood Nursery at Brockenhurst College has been rated ‘Good’ following a recent inspection by educational standards watchdog Ofsted.

The one-day inspection, which took place on 3 September, confirmed that the Nursery’s performance was ‘Good’ in each of the four key areas under scrutiny.

These comprised: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

This was Highwood’s first Ofsted inspection since the Nursery came under the management of accomplished early years educator, Sarah Bower, in 2022.

Sarah said:

“I am so pleased with the result of our latest inspection. At Highwood, we are very much a family, and I am delighted that our team’s hard work has been recognised. We are proud to be an important part of the local community, and being able to provide high-quality early years education is truly wonderful.”

The full report, which is live now on the Ofsted website, said:

‘Staff help children to settle and place a strong focus on their happiness and well-being. They know the children well and respond to their needs and interests with enthusiasm.’

The report continued:

‘As a result, children feel safe and secure.’

It was also noted that: ‘Skilled staff use expression extremely well to engage children… Staff provide many opportunities to promote children’s confidence and independence. Children demonstrate positive attitudes to learning and persevere in their play.’

Parent Kirsty Traher said:

“Our son has attended Highwood Nursery since September 2023, and he absolutely loves it. His development has come on leaps and bounds over that time, and we can’t thank the staff enough for their dedication and commitment.”

The nursery opened in Brockenhurst Village in 1991 and moved to a purpose-built facility on the campus of Brockenhurst College 10 years ago.

The organisation employs 25 staff (including casual workers and apprentices) and is currently attended by 87 children aged between nine months and five years.

Highwood Nursery has four age-specific rooms – Bunnies, Bunnies Two, Squirrels and Owls.

Deputy Principal Judith Munro commented:

“I am very proud that Ofsted has once again recognised Highwood Nursery’s commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and high-quality environment for our children. The report reflects the dedication and care our staff show every day, ensuring every child receives the best possible start in life. It is especially rewarding to hear parents speak so warmly about our provision, praising the creativity, professionalism, and the joy their children experience at Highwood.”