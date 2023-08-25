Hopwood Hall College learner, 52, passes GCSE just hours after mum’s shock death

A @HopwoodHall College and University Centre student passed his maths GCSE just hours after learning about his mum’s shock death.

Carl Turner, from Rochdale, sat the exam the morning after his mother Lynn passed away suddenly from a lung haemorrhage at the age of 69.

Despite being grief-stricken from the news, Carl went on to complete the paper and today (Thursday) found out that he’d passed this crucial qualification – in the process unlocking his ambitions to become an electrician.

The 52-year-old said: “My mum was so proud that I’d decided to retrain as an electrician and I know she’d be proud of me today!”

Carl – who previously served in the Army and was stationed in Iraq – completed a Level 2 qualification in Electrical Installation alongside his GCSE at Hopwood Hall.

The dad-of-two is already experiencing the rewards of returning to education as he’s secured an electrical apprenticeship with Redstone Building Services in Chadderton, Oldham.

Carl is thankful that his new qualifications have allowed him to carve out an exciting new career – especially since he was initially nervous about becoming an adult learner.

He explained: “I was especially hesitant about doing maths. I did it because I had to do it to become an electrician – but I loved it!

“I met so many new friends from different cultures and different backgrounds. It was great and I always looked forward to the lessons.”

Carl – who was with his 13-year-old son Luke when he received the great news today – was able to benefit from the free GCSE course because he hadn’t already achieved a grade C/4 in maths.

Prior to applying for the popular pathway, he was unaware that the course was fully-funded and had been saving up to afford the presumed course fees.

Carl admitted: “I’d have done it a lot sooner if I’d have known it was free!

“It wasn’t just the course that was brilliant, there were additional revision sessions held to make sure our class was completely prepared for the exam.

‘In fact, I was at a revision session when the police rang to say my mum had died – just 12 hours before I was due to sit my exam.”

Carl is just one of many learners from across all age groups who were celebrating amazing results at Hopwood Hall College on GCSE Results Day.

It comes just one week after students achieved spectacular results on their Level 3 vocational programmes, including the first cohort of learners who’d studied the revolutionary new T-Levels.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College and University Centre, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that Carl was still able to pass his maths GCSE, especially under such difficult circumstances.

“Like all our adult learners, he’d worked so hard to achieve success and open up amazing new career opportunities.

“Carl really is a fantastic inspiration and we couldn’t be more proud of him here at Hopwood Hall!”

