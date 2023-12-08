HoW Academy Complete Record-Breaking Win! 

Heart of Worcestershire College’s (HoW College) Football Academy are celebrating after an astounding win of 19-0 against Warwickshire College making it the College’s biggest win in over 20 years!

The team had previously come up against Warwickshire College Football Academy in the preseason so HoW Academy were prepared for a tough league encounter at the Picturesque Moreton Morrell grounds. However, from the outset the team were in great form and within the first 10 minutes had already scored four goals including a hat trick from Vany Silva and a goal from first year student Max Pinches.

The team were ruthless in attack and didn’t allow Warwickshire College to get any type of foothold in the game and through exceptional attacking play and incisive passing, the team opened up the defence and scored eight more goals before the break; including a further hat trick from Freddie Williams, four goals from George Newton-Smith and another from Vany Silva.

After half time, HoW Academy had a changeover in formation and personnel, and increased the pace and controlled possession of the ball allowing them to score another seven goals with the third hat trick coming from substitute Haydn Widdowson, and a goal apiece for Callum Morris, Ksawery Kiwior and Captain, Louis Humphries.

The last two minutes of the game then sealed the deal as Vany Silva scored his fifth goal and the team’s 19th which resulted in a record-breaking score line in the history of HoW Academy.

As the team has moved to the top of the league, they have been credited for their behaviour remaining humble and showing respect to the opposition, which has been great to see. Bigger challenges await the team in the new year as they will be facing Sandwell College, which looks likely to decide the league title.

Good luck HoW Academy!

