HoW Colleges Level 3 Health and Social Care and Early Years Students visit The Hive in Partnership with University of Worcester!

The Hive was a buzz of activity earlier this week as Heart of Worcestershire Colleges (HoW College) Level 3 Health and Social Care and Early Years students participated in a talk and activity focusing on children’s books and diversity in collaboration with the University of Worcester.

The session started with a talk from Michelle Malomo, University of Worcester FdA Early Years Partnership Co Ordinator, about the university, the courses that are available to students and their forthcoming January event. Michelle also discussed future jobs with the students to get an understanding of what career path they were looking to go on to.

After the talk from Michelle, the students took part in an activity with Roz Sykes, Partnerships and Transitions Liaison at The Hive, about children’s books and diversity and their own favourite children’s books and their feelings towards them. The students were then tasked with analyzing a range of children’s books and create a display for parents in the Atrium; reviewing the books, looking at different themes and using crafts in their display to make it visually appealing.

When speaking about her talk with the students, Michelle said:

“As a university we want to share with local students the opportunities that the University of Worcester can offer them. It was great to hear that the students are excited and passionate about going to university, this response really encouraged me to want to continue working further with the College.

It was also really inspiring to hear the range of job roles that the students are looking at, especially careers such as paramedic and nursing. As these are job roles surrounded with a lot of negativities it’s great to know we have a positive, youthful cohort ready to take them on.”

Ros added:

“It’s really lovely to see our local college in The Hive exploring the largest children’s library in Worcestershire.”

Speaking about the session, the students said:

“Taking part in these types of sessions is really beneficial and it was enjoyable to explore the children’s library to find different books to make displays with.”

This was a great opportunity for the students to get an insight into their university options and for them to get hands on in an activity relevant to their studies.

Published in