HSDC SUCCESSFUL IN SECURING FUNDING OF £3.5 MILLION

It has been announced today that Havant & South Downs College (HSDC) have secured £3.5 million in funding following a successful application to the Post-16 Capacity Fund.

HSDC’s Havant Campus, which is home to our A Level Centre of Excellence, will use the funding to create a new teaching building in the south-east corner of our Havant Campus with the support from teaching staff and students to ensure the classrooms meet the needs of all.

The new building will facilitate a mix of general purpose and IT classrooms, which will further support the continued growth of our prestigious A Level focused centre.

The project, which is subject to planning consent, has carefully considered environmental implications and will therefore ensure there is protection of existing trees whilst using renewable and natural materials in construction alongside highly energy-efficient methods of heating and ventilation.

This exciting development is in line with the college’s key sustainability objectives and is therefore key that we maximise the use of sustainable materials and energy efficiency whilst providing students and staff with new facilities that support the aspirations of the College and its community.

Mike Gaston, HSDC Principal and Chief Executive, said:

“We are so pleased that our A Level Centre of Excellence at Havant has been supported to grow further with the Post-16 Capacity funding. This outstanding building will be a valuable addition.”

