Hull College, Smith + Nephew, Think Cloud, and Think Mental Health Unite for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Bid This World Mental Health Day

Hull is set to take centre stage on a global scale this World Mental Health Day (Friday 10th October 2025) as Hull College, world-leading medical technology company Smith + Nephew, digital experts Think Cloud, and local mental health training providers Think Mental Health come together to attempt a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most users in a mental health awareness video lesson.

The landmark event will invite people from across Hull, the wider region, and around the world to take part in a powerful online session – joining staff members from the four organisations – designed to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and inspire lasting action around mental health.

The session, which will be streamed globally, aims to bring together over 1,000 live participants to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title – surpassing the current record total of 770. Participants will take part in a specially designed hour-long lesson exploring practical strategies for maintaining good mental health, supporting others, and making positive changes in their communities.

Hull College is proud to be the event’s Education Partner, bringing its expertise and reach across the region’s learning community. Smith & Nephew are supporting the initiative as Headline Sponsor, underlining their long-standing commitment to health and wellbeing in Hull and beyond. Think Mental Health are leading the delivery of the initiative, with Think Cloud serving as official Technology Partner, ensuring the online lesson is secure, accessible, and able to host the record-breaking audience.

Paul Longley, Founder of Think Mental Health who are leading the initiative, said: “Mental health is something that affects us all, and days like this remind us of the importance of breaking down barriers and talking openly. To attempt a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title challenge from right here in Hull is an incredible way to shine a light on the issue and involve thousands of people in a positive, lasting movement. “This is about sending a message from Hull to the rest of the world – that mental health matters, and that by working together, we can change lives. The record attempt may grab the headlines, but at its heart this is about breaking down stigma and giving people the tools and confidence to talk openly about their mental health. I’d encourage everyone, wherever they are in the world, to sign up and take part. Together, we can make history.”

Debra Gray MBE, Hull College Principal & CEO, added: “As an organisation at the heart of the Hull community, we are proud to be playing our part in bringing people together for such an important cause. The city of Hull has a proud tradition of coming together to tackle big challenges, and we are incredibly proud to be part of this initiative. Mental health is an issue that touches every family, every workplace, and every community – including ours. To be able to shine a light on it from right here in Hull, while connecting with people around the world, is both powerful and inspiring.”

Jon Allanson, Director Regional Regulatory & Commercial Quality Operations at Smith + Nephew, said: “Smith + Nephew are proud and excited to sponsor this event to create greater awareness and encourage more open conversation around mental wellbeing so the communities of our employees and patients can live life unlimited.”

The event will be open to and accessible to anyone worldwide, with Hull right at the heart of the action. Schools, colleges, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to take part and play their part in helping Hull make history. As part of the official bid, all participants will receive their own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Record Participant Certificate, recognising their role in the attempt to make history – whatever the outcome.

The initiative highlights Hull’s strong commitment to collaboration, innovation, and community wellbeing, putting the city at the forefront of an international campaign to support mental health.

For more information on how to get involved and be part of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, please visit the following website: https://streamyard.com/watch/A7Ew7CGaDZT6