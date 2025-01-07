Hull College Vice Principal Lynette Leith Awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours

Hull College is proud to reflect on the outstanding achievement of Lynette Leith, Vice Principal for Curriculum and Skills, who was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honours.

This prestigious accolade was awarded in recognition of Lynette’s exceptional contribution to the Further Education sector and her pivotal role in transforming Hull College into a dynamic hub of learning and opportunity.

Under Lynette’s leadership in directing the curriculum and skills strategy, Hull College achieved a ‘Good’ rating in the Ofsted enhanced skills inspection of October 2023. This significant milestone marked the institution’s resurgence, with its Adult Provision and Personal Development receiving ‘Outstanding’ ratings, while its Skills and Employer Engagement were deemed ‘Strong’ – a testament to Lynette’s focus on aligning the curriculum with the needs of the learners and the regional economy.

Speaking about the honour, Lynette said: “Receiving this recognition was incredibly humbling. For me it reflected the wonderful FE sector and the many teams and individuals that have coached, counselled, and guided me along the way. Most importantly this is recognition of the entire Hull College team – The Hullraisers. It is a genuine privilege to work with the team every day, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together. I am honoured, humbled and proud.”

Over the past three years, Lynette has played one of the leading roles of Hull College’s transformation. Her strategic leadership, unwavering dedication to equality of opportunity and the commitment of the Hull College team, has gained the institution national, award recognition as well as its rightful place in the heart of the Hull and Humber community. Through innovative curriculum development and impressive student achievements, outstanding adult learning provision and essential partnerships that have been fostered through strong employer engagement strategies, Hull College is now recognised as a key driver of social and economic growth in the Humber region.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Hull College, praised Lynette’s achievement: “Lynette’s OBE is richly deserved and underscored her pivotal role in Hull College’s journey of transformation. Her leadership and the collective efforts of the Hullraiser team has cemented our status as a vital education, training and skills resource for the community. This is a proud moment for all of us at Hull College.”