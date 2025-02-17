Hydrogen Safe Supports IoTs to Deliver Hydrogen-Focused Qualifications

Hydrogen Safe, the hydrogen safety training specialist, is working in partnership with South East and East London, City of London Institutes of Technology to deliver Level 3 course content and develop the Level 4 qualification in hydrogen safety.

Made possible thanks to funding from Thames Freeport’s Skills Accelerator, a collaboration between East London, London City and South East Institutes of Technology (IoT) will provide a clear pathway for Engineering students, equipping them with the knowledge they need to work with and around hydrogen.

Initially delivering Level 3 course content, those involved in the partnership will develop the Level 4 qualification to provide a more comprehensive insight to support students as they consider career opportunities in the future.

Head of Business Development for Hydrogen Safe, Dean Lee, comments:

“As a result of this innovative collaboration, we are able to bring the latest qualifications to Engineering students that will be some of the first to work with and around hydrogen.

“Upskilling the future workforce needs to be a priority, and we are very pleased to join East London, London City, and South East IoTs to make this happen.

“It is through progressive thinking and partnerships like this that we will access the benefits that the green energy sector will deliver as we all transition to more sustainable ways of working.”

Jayne Sheehan Vice Group CEO and Lead for the South East Institute of Technology comments:

“The collaborations between IoTs and Freeports demonstrate a commitment to the new Government’s missions of increasing economic growth, breaking down barriers to opportunity and becoming an energy superpower.

“With our close ties to employers, access to industry-standard equipment and technology, and expertise in advanced manufacturing and renewable energy, IoTs are well placed to address the skills gaps to meet net zero and develop a skilled workforce for the future.”

Working with the South East and East London, City of London Institutes of Technology is just one example of the partnerships that Hydrogen Safe has in place. This activity builds on the work that it has done throughout the country with other education providers, college groups and industry experts.

Recognising the need to provide its training in a range of formats, it recently announced a strategic partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group. Delivering two hour-long webinars, the organisation was able to explain why hydrogen is a key fuel for creating a sustainable future and what projects are planned for the region.

Furthermore, it has worked with Pembrokeshire College to deliver three cohorts of Level 3 engineering students with its Level 1 Introduction to Hydrogen Safety Course. In addition, the business will also develop digital assets to be used to deliver an immersive learning experience for the college.

Calling upon a strategic partnership with RWE, the UK’s leading electricity generator, Hydrogen Safe will access its Pembrokeshire site, working alongside ARK Immersive, to create content for its Level 2 qualification.

This will then be used in the college’s computer augmented virtual environment (CAVE’s), providing multisensory education experiences for students, through 3D images that are projected onto walls, floors and ceilings to mimic a virtual world. Tracking movements, students can interact with real-world scenarios digitally.

Providing education providers with the opportunity to remain at the forefront of the changes to renewables, the course content, CPD sessions and qualifications delivered by Hydrogen Safe all add value to apprenticeship programmes, providing sector insight and also details about the possible impact these changes will have on careers.