Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds T Levels headline banner ad

Impington International College crowned top non-selective IB school in East Anglia for third year in row

Impington December 12, 2022
0 Comments
Impington International College crowned top non-selective IB school in East Anglia for third year in row
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Impington International College, a sixth form based on the outskirts of Cambridge, has been crowned the top non-selective International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in East Anglia in this year’s The Sunday Times Parent Power List.

For the third year running, the College has topped the ranks, and, this year, is also the top performing state IB World School in Cambridge.

The College has secured its position through its examination results; the 2022 cohort achieved another 100% pass rate in the IB Diploma Programme (DP), with more than a quarter of students obtaining 40 or more points (the equivalent of 4 A*s at A Level). Nearly 10% of DP students received offers from Oxbridge universities, while 98% of students secured places at their first choice of university; 36% of which were Russell Group universities. 

Victoria Hearn, Principal, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be an IB World School and provide a world class educational experience that rivals both selective and non-selective independent and state schools across the UK. An IB education enables our students to not only thrive in the world but be good citizens too. Impington International College is a unique environment amongst other sixth form options in Cambridge because of our combination of academic excellence, the opportunities that students enjoy outside of the classroom through enrichment and also the support they get from the staff. To be recognised as the best in the region is a testament to our learning community and one we value dearly.”

Impington International College has offered the IB programmes for over 30 years. Alongside the world-renowned DP, students can specialise through the College’s three Career-related Programme (CP) pathways: The Performance School, Sports Scholarships, and Health and Social Care Futures.  

Find out more about the College and how to apply for September 2023: https://www.impingtoninternational.org.uk/

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Impington

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .