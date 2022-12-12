Impington International College crowned top non-selective IB school in East Anglia for third year in row

Impington International College, a sixth form based on the outskirts of Cambridge, has been crowned the top non-selective International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in East Anglia in this year’s The Sunday Times Parent Power List.

For the third year running, the College has topped the ranks, and, this year, is also the top performing state IB World School in Cambridge.

The College has secured its position through its examination results; the 2022 cohort achieved another 100% pass rate in the IB Diploma Programme (DP), with more than a quarter of students obtaining 40 or more points (the equivalent of 4 A*s at A Level). Nearly 10% of DP students received offers from Oxbridge universities, while 98% of students secured places at their first choice of university; 36% of which were Russell Group universities.

Victoria Hearn, Principal, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be an IB World School and provide a world class educational experience that rivals both selective and non-selective independent and state schools across the UK. An IB education enables our students to not only thrive in the world but be good citizens too. Impington International College is a unique environment amongst other sixth form options in Cambridge because of our combination of academic excellence, the opportunities that students enjoy outside of the classroom through enrichment and also the support they get from the staff. To be recognised as the best in the region is a testament to our learning community and one we value dearly.”

Impington International College has offered the IB programmes for over 30 years. Alongside the world-renowned DP, students can specialise through the College’s three Career-related Programme (CP) pathways: The Performance School, Sports Scholarships, and Health and Social Care Futures.

Find out more about the College and how to apply for September 2023: https://www.impingtoninternational.org.uk/

