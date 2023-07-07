Impington International College IB students beat global result averages

Impington International College students are celebrating a string of International Baccalaureate (IB) results successes following receiving their results.

Alongside Football Scholar, Jonny Goon, who is just one of 25 UK students to achieve the perfect score of 45 points, nine students attained 40 points or more, which is the equivalent of four A*’s at A Level.

This year’s student cohort achieved an average point score of 33; higher than the global average of 30.24. Commenting on his success, Jonny Goon, said:

“Impington International College has been so great for me. Studying the IB has been better than completing A Levels as it is more recognised internationally and will help me when I continue my studies abroad in America. The whole programme and the whole College have been amazing – I owe all my successes to them.”

Half of all Impington International College students currently hold offers to study at Russell Group universities and 75% of its Diploma Programme (DP) students who applied to the University of Cambridge and Oxford University received offers to study at the world-renowned institutions.

Student Rory Lofthouse will be studying Geography at the University of Sheffield from September and said:

“Impington International College has helped me along every step of my journey. All of the teachers have been so enthusiastic and have pushed me to do my absolute best.”

This year’s cohort also beat the average global pass rate of 79.3%, with 95% of students passing the programme. Bronwyn Wilson, Head of Sixth Form (DP), said:

“I am so proud of every single one of our students who received their results today. It is the first year that this cohort of students have sat external examinations and there were also no adaptations to the curricular for the first time since the pandemic.

“It is so pleasing to see such high numbers of our students heading off to study at top universities around the world, although I have to say, it is not hugely surprising. We are able to offer smaller class sizes than many other state Sixth Forms, which enables us to provide more one on one time with our teachers and a more engaging learning experience.”

Elsewhere, 28 out of 30 students who studied the IB Career-related Programme (CP) passed, with students securing places at esteemed Performing Arts and sporting institutions.

Performance School graduate, Ruby Decent, sat four Higher Level IB courses alongside her Diploma in Performing Arts and achieved high scores of 7, 6, 6, and 6 in them (each subject has a total point score of 7).

She has secured a place to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in September and said:

“I have had the absolute best time at Impington over the past two years. I think choosing it as my Sixth Form is honestly the best decision that I have ever made.”

Fellow CP student, Scobie MacKinnon, sat three Higher Level IB courses while completing his Diploma in Sport, achieving point scores of 7, 6 and 6.

He will be attending the University of Sussex in September to study Psychology and said:

“I am so grateful that I chose to study the IB. The number of international students at the College has helped me become more internationally-minded and I feel that my experiences at the College have prepared me for the next stage of my education journey in a way in which you don’t necessarily get by studying A Levels.”

Leanne Gibbons, Head of Sixth Form (CP), said:

“This year’s cohort of CP students have really been incredible – from multiple students representing England in various sporting disciplines, to numerous jaw-dropping stage performances, it has been so inspiring to see the students excel in their chosen fields. The CP is unique in that it allows students to gain hands-on, career-related experience while continuing to develop a broad and deep academic knowledge. We have a documented history of alumni success on the West End and professional sporting stage and I cannot wait to see what this year’s graduates go on to achieve in the next step of their journey’s.”

The positive IB results follow the news that main school, Impington Village College, achieved authorisation to deliver the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), making it the first state school in the UK (ages 11-18) to offer the IB for free, with a two-year gap to complete mandatory GCSE studies.

