Independent school trebles national average with stellar GCSE results

ONE of the leading independent schools in Wales is celebrating outstanding GCSE results.

Pupils at St Gerard’s School in Bangor achieved a 97% pass rate for grades A*-C, compared to the national average of 62.2%.

The figure for A*/A was 58%, more than treble the 19.2% national average.

The news comes a week after the institution’s learners secured a staggering 60% for A*/A at A Level, more than double the national average of 29.9%.

This followed a hugely positive 12 months which included a 10% rise in pupils, and there are plans for new sports facilities and further redevelopment of the Ffriddoedd Road site.

Headteacher Campbell Harrison praised learners for their dedication and resilience following a challenging time for the education sector during and post-pandemic.

He said: “We are so proud of all the pupils and staff, they have worked hard over the last few years to secure these results, which are fully deserved.

“We look forward to the next chapter in their academic careers and are sure they will all go on to achieve great things.”

Among those celebrating were: Maya Segun (eight A*s, two As), Lily Braden (three A*s, seven As), Charlotte Riches (five A*s, five As), and Deacon Fisher (four A*s, three As and two Bs).

Others to receive their grades included Jack Lowry (three A*s, six As and a 6), Elissa Gibson (three A*s, seven As and a B), Alice Roberts (two A*s, seven As and two Bs), Megan Rae Jones (two A*s, four As and four Bs), and Lola Ashwell with one A*, five As and five Bs.

Mr Harrison added: “Across the board they have done their very best, put in huge effort and are a credit to all of us at St Gerard’s.

“I would like to thank the staff and pupils, their families and everyone who has shown the school so much support, we are proud of our place at the heart of the community here in Bangor, and these results reflect that.”