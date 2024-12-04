Initiative gearing up to recruit construction’s next gen of workers from schools and colleges

A nationwide initiative is gearing up to help schools and colleges shine a light on careers in construction at a time when the industry needs 50,000 new workers a year*.

The leading representative body for the sector, Build UK, and major contractor Canary Wharf Group (CWG) recently hosted a behind-the-scenes tour of Wood Wharf in London for local students, who heard inspirational career stories from the project team and learned about the wide variety of different roles needed on site.

It was an exclusive preview for Open Doors 2025, which will be delivered by Build UK between 17 and 22 March and see organisations across the UK hosting tours of their workplaces for students and careers advisers to inspire young people to pursue a career in construction.

Open Doors engaged with over 5,000 potential new entrants across 220 events in March 2024, and Julie White, Chair of Build UK, is hoping to emulate that feat in 2025.

Julie said:

“Seeing young people experience a construction project or workplace for the first time and hearing the words “wow I never knew this role existed” is why we run Open Doors.

“As an industry we needed tens of thousands of new recruits before the Government announced its new target to build 1.5 million new homes, and so it’s more important than ever that we are showcasing the wide range of career opportunities available across the supply chain.

“There is a career for everyone in construction, whatever their skills or interests, and planting the seed in young people’s minds now is crucial – especially for school, college and university leavers who, if they catch the construction bug, could be working in the industry in a few months’ time.”

The tour hosted earlier this month at the 23-acre Wood Wharf development welcomed students from Stepney All Saints School with the support of the Construction Youth Trust. When complete, Wood Wharf will boast more than 2 million sq ft of office space, 3,600 new homes and 550,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and public spaces to transform the local community.

Speaking on its partnership with Open Doors, Alec Vallintine, Managing Director, Construction at CWG, commented: “CWG is committed to creating positive change through shared social purpose, focused on Education, Employment and Skills. Open Doors allows us to tap into local talent currently in education who are considering their next steps, giving them exclusive access to our workplaces and our people, and showcasing a world of opportunity within our sector.”