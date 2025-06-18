Inspirational educators win national teaching award for transformative work

A teaching team from Gower College Swansea has been recognised with a Silver Award for Further Education Team of the Year in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, the College’s Esports team will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Since the inception of Esports delivery at the College in 2020, the team has tirelessly advocated for the qualification’s potential and showcased the diverse career pathways available to students. Their efforts have not only changed perceptions of Esports education but their GCS Owls brand has also elevated the College’s profile on a global scale, further championing development of new qualifications to extend the learning pathway to foundation degree level.

The team is responsible for delivering the Level 2 and Level 3 BTEC qualifications in Esports. However, their impact extends far beyond the classroom – their passion and commitment has led to significant developments, including a close collaboration with the awarding body to enhance and expand provision, becoming one of the first Colleges to launch the Pearson Extended Diploma in Esports.

They have also forged strong industry connections, collaborating with organisations such as Williams, Formula 1 and Dallas Fuel to provide students with valuable real-world experiences and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, GCS Owls has achieved international recognition, winning the British Esports Championship, US Cardinal Open tournament and the BETT Esports Championship, highly respected accolades that highlight excellence in competitive gaming, coaching, and Esports education.

The Esports team is one of 93 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a Silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

And the celebrations don’t end there for Gower College Swansea, as Creative Media lecturer Jon Parker has also been honoured with a Bronze award in the Transformational Use of Digital Technology category.

Jon has redefined what it means to innovate, using technology as a gateway to inclusion, creativity, and meaningful learning. What sets Jon apart is his ability to energise and empower staff and students and his unwavering belief that digital tools should improve lives. In one year alone, he delivered 74 training sessions as a Digital Peer Mentor and his Curiosity Project has given students real-world impact through the use of drones, 3D printing, and VR. His international dementia care VR initiative, praised as ‘revolutionary’, proves that technology can be both powerful and compassionate.

The announcements follow tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

“Our Esports team have transformed perceptions around the subject, delivering an outstanding curriculum hand in hand with securing global recognition with their GCS Owls brand,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “Their innovative teaching methods, strong industry partnerships and their commitment to student success has provided learners with unparalleled career opportunities in the industry.

“Jon’s success is about more than technical brilliance – it’s about generosity, vision and the belief that everyone deserves access to digital learning tools. He doesn’t just spark innovation, he sustains it.

“Gower College Swansea is delighted to mark Thank A Teacher Day. We are incredibly proud of our 2025 Pearson award winners, and indeed all of our wonderful teaching and support staff, who help to transform lives every day.”

Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

“Once again our talented workforce has been recognised for their hard work and dedication, with the Silver winners representing the teaching workforce across a wide breadth of education from early years to further education. Congratulations all and I wish you good luck for the Gold awards later this year.”

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says:

“The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom – offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do. I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day.”

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, says:

“Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, says:

“On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education. I’ve experienced first-hand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don’t just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation’s future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude.”