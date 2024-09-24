Institute of Technology students take part in Cybersecurity Summit

With 86% of further education colleges identifying a cyber-attack or breach in the past year, the prevalence of cybersecurity in colleges has never been higher. Recognising this, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology (SoTSIoT) students at NSCG recently attended a Cybersecurity Summit, hosted by Stone, A Converge Company.

Based at Acton Bridge, Stone, A Converge Company, who provide technology solutions across the education sector, extended an invite to their Summit to HNC/D Computing students.

The Summit kicks off the first of many enrichment visits this academic year for the college’s SoTSIoT learners, who took part in the event to broaden their learning of the cyber industry and the security risks facing both the public and private sector.

The students were provided with sessions around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Misinformation, Ransomware and 24/7 security monitoring, encouraging them to consider the methods needed in order to protect an organisation’s data, customers and staff.

Attendees also benefitted from the insights of industry leaders such as Microsoft, Arctic Wolf, CrowdStrike, Hitachi Vantara and Redstar.

Paul Tanner, Curriculum Leader for HE Computing at NSCG, said: “The Cybersecurity Summit was a fantastic opportunity for our students to hear directly from industry professionals about the importance of cybersecurity and how it can affect the wider world.



“The students have been able to develop their understanding and have been introduced to career paths that they may not have previously considered. Whilst at Stone they were also able to see how a modern IT company is structured, including a valuable overview of the workshop and testing areas.

“The trip has also been a great example of how the Stoke on Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology can bring together higher education study and companies working at the cutting edge of their respective vocation.”

Alison Hodgens, Director of People Operations at Stone, A Converge Company said: “We love supporting local students with apprenticeship, work placement and enrichment opportunities, and we’re delighted to welcome the HNC/D Computing students to our Cybersecurity Summit.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most important topics in technology, so we hope our Summit will help Institute of Technology students learn from the experts. It’s an ideal opportunity for the next generation of IT specialists to boost their education and career prospects.”

The Institute of Technology is a collaboration between 3 Further Education colleges and one university and will deliver a wide range of flexible post-16 technical education programmes including T Levels, Higher Technical Qualifications, Higher Apprenticeships, degrees, and professional qualifications, focussing on engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, health sciences and digital.