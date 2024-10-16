International recognition for Northampton College’s outstanding green credentials

Northampton College(@NorthamptonColl) is celebrating after its green efforts were praised on the international stage.

The organisation was the only further education college to reach the final of the Sustainability Institution of the Year category at the prestigious International Green Gown Awards last week where it was in competition with leading universities from the UK, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Peru, Morocco and Malaysia.

Although it missed out on winning the top prize it was a huge achievement for the college to reach the finals of the awards which are supported by the UN Environment Programme and recognise universities and colleges with world-changing sustainability projects and award-winning solutions to environmental challenges.

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “Our students and staff have been inspirational in the way they’ve embraced a huge variety of green initiatives which run throughout the heart of our college and are dramatically reducing our carbon footprint.

“We expect every curriculum area to embed sustainability elements in the delivery of their courses and our students benefit from working with green technologies in our cutting-edge facilities and with professionals who are the forefront of sustainable practices. These opportunities are teaching our students skills above and beyond their course requirements and are giving them an important edge as they move into their future careers.

“We were thrilled to win Sustainability Institution of the Year at the UK & Ireland Green Gown Awards last November and to be the only further education college to have made it through to the finals in our category of the International Green Gown Awards this year is incredible.”

The international awards final came just days after Northampton College officially opened its new Green Skills Centre. The £500,000 renewable energies education and training facility is helping students to learn about air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, solar PV, solar thermal, wind generation, the electrification of vehicles and EV charging.

It will also be used to reskill adults who want to move into the construction industry, upskill existing professionals in the sector and to introduce hundreds of Northamptonshire secondary school students to sustainable practices through a variety of green projects.

All three of Northampton College’s campuses in Northampton and Daventry are sustainable and generate a low carbon footprint. During the past few years the organisation has also introduced a wide range of innovative green activities including:

Launching the Big Switch Off campaign which has resulted in a 22 per cent reduction in its electricity use

Installing a green sedum room and photovoltaic panels

Committing to send no waste to landfill

Introducing a bus pass bursary scheme for students, secure on-site cycle points and electric vehicle charging points

Separating all food waste from the College’s kitchens so it can be used as biofuel

Creating gardens and a protected conservation area

Fully recycling all the College’s waste metals

Replacing single use plastic water bottles with reusable bottles in College canteens

Providing hundreds of paper recycling points.

Hundreds of the College’s own Construction students are also involved in the design and construction of its new eco-classroom.

The International Green Gown Awards are delivered by EAUC and the event’s headline partner is Allianz Global Investors.

Diane Mak, Head of Impact Strategy at Allianz Global Investors, said: “As a partner of the Awards, it has been fantastic to see the many inspirational projects across the globe that are providing sustainability solutions addressing diverse environmental and social challenges.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists – beyond delivering positive change within your institutions and communities, your projects are raising awareness around sustainability issues and will help inspire others to contribute to a more sustainable future.”