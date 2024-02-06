International Women’s Day event to Inspire Inclusion

Reflections on Women and Ageing will be the focus of an event for International Women’s Day (IWD) at the University of Chester.

Hosted by the University of Chester Diversity Festival and Institute of Gender Studies the morning will focus on the IWD 2024 theme of Inspire Inclusion and will take place on Friday, March 8 from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the Riverside Innovation Centre on Castle Drive in the city centre.

The organisers are delighted to welcome Helen Tomlinson, the first ever UK Government Menopause Champion, to the event to discuss her work with the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons. Helen will share her career journey and life lessons learnt along the way, as well as the changes she has made in the Government adviser role and would like to continue making.

The session will be followed by a talk from Helen Webster, the University’s Advice and Information Coordinator in Careers and Employability. In 2020 Helen delivered a TEDx talk entitled Living Life Across a Hidden Spectrum. Helen is open about her own neurodiversity journey sharing her story to support and inspire others. The talk includes a contribution from Emma Weaver, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the ADHD Foundation.

Una Cottrell, the Founder of 45 Not Out, a community of like-minded, midlife and older women who are “still serious about their life, career and everything else”, will lead a panel of midlife women who have all experienced ageism in some way during the last part of the morning. Una began the platforms following the ageism and prejudice she experienced when she started a new business at the age of 50.

Professor Emma Rees, Director of the Institute of Gender Studies, will open and conclude the event.

The event is open to people of all genders and places can be booked here.

Kathryn Leighton, HR Manager (Organisational Development and Equality) and organiser of the event, said:

“We’re really excited to bring together such an impressive group of women for a fascinating morning of discussion. We hope as many people as possible can join us and feel inspired by their thoughts and insights.”

