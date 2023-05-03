ISTARI and Cambridge Judge Business School announce their strategic leadership development programme, Navigator

ISTARI, a global cybersecurity company dedicated to helping clients build cyber resilience, today announced that it is collaborating with Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS) Executive Education at the University of Cambridge to design and deliver its flagship Academy programme, Navigator.

Navigator offers immersive cyber resilience executive education aimed at elevating technical cyber leaders into transformative business leaders. The programme features four days of in-person learning led by a renowned academic faculty alongside industry-leading experts. Based on ISTARI’s proprietary framework for building cyber-resilient organisations, the curriculum covers cyber and leadership development topics, combining leading theory and best practices. The next programmes will take place in Deer Valley, Utah, USA (18-22 September), at the University of Cambridge Campus in the UK (16-20 October), and in Tokyo, Japan (April 2024).

The joint curriculum is at the forefront of the latest thinking in cyber resilience strategy. It underlines ISTARI and Cambridge Judge Business School’s commitment to innovation and research, enriched by real-world insights and peer-to-peer sharing. Through keynotes, breakout groups, action-led learning and interactive sessions, participants explore topics including cyber risk and governance, resilience strategies, and how to change organisational culture.

Rashmy Chatterjee, CEO of ISTARI, commented:

“Cyber resilience will not be realised if we do not have senior cybersecurity leaders who can work with CEOs and the rest of the business to achieve it. The Navigator programme helps to bridge this gap. Cybersecurity is one of the most systemically important challenges decision-makers are facing. In a globally interconnected world, no single entity can solve cybersecurity challenges alone. We are excited to work with the world-renowned team from Cambridge Judge Business School and cannot wait to continue engaging with our global community to accelerate the path toward greater digital and business resilience.”

Dr Simon Learmount, Director of the University of Cambridge’s MBA Programme at the Judge Business School, said:

“At the Cambridge Judge Business School, we want to be sure that our work has real-world impact. The partnership with ISTARI is built on a shared desire to support individuals, organisations, and society through the business of resilient transformation. Cyber resilience is one of the modern world’s most important concerns. We look forward to challenging and coaching business leaders from around the world to help them find new answers and share knowledge that will secure our digital future.”

For more information on the Navigator programme, please visit https://navigator.istari-global.com/ or contact istariacademy@istari-global.com.

Published in