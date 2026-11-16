Students at Barking & Dagenham College got into the Halloween spirit with a host of spooky activities, including frightfully creative beauty treatments and a Thriller inspired performance.

The events kicked off when Performing Arts students embraced the occasion by rehearsing and performing their own take on Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller.

With costumes on, spooky make-up complete and the famous choreography perfected, the students brought the legendary music video to life with a Halloween performance packed with character, creativity and plenty of suitably creepy moves.

The project gave the Performing Arts students the opportunity to throw themselves into a fun and challenging routine, working together to recreate the distinctive atmosphere and energy associated with Thriller, while putting their own stamp on the performance.

From learning the choreography to developing their characters, the activity encouraged students to combine individual expression with the coordination needed for a group performance. It also provided an opportunity to explore how movement, costume and make-up work together to tell a story and create an atmosphere.

Cenk Cevizli, Head of Creative Industries at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“The students really embraced the Halloween ideas. Thriller is such an iconic piece, and it was fantastic to see our performing arts students working together on the choreography and bringing so much energy and enthusiasm to the performance. They worked incredibly hard, but also had lots of fun with it, which was exactly what we wanted to see. It was a brilliant way for them to showcase their performance skills, creativity and teamwork while getting into the Halloween spirit.”

Elsewhere at the College, Beauty students held a Halloween event bringing students together for an afternoon packed with spooky treats, creativity and a side helping of lots of fun.

There was plenty for students to get involved with, including Halloween games, face painting, card readings, fake tattoos and nail art. Music helped create a suitably lively Halloween atmosphere, while students also got the chance to enjoy food and drink together.

The activities offered opportunities for students to express themselves, share their interests and enjoy the occasion together.

The events brought plenty of Halloween spirit to Barking & Dagenham College and highlighted the creativity of its students.

Cenk Cevizli continued:

“It was wonderful to see students from different areas of the College combining their skills and creativity to create some truly memorable moments. Everyone involved did a brilliant job, they should be very proud.”

From creepy choreography and costumes to face painting, nail art and games, students certainly made the most of the spooky season and delivered plenty of thrills and chills for Halloween.