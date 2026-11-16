AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) brought young people, employers and training providers together to focus on the practical steps to improve routes into rewarding careers.

Designed to move beyond discussion, the forum encouraged employers to explore how they can create more opportunities for young people.

Held at AAT’s Canary Wharf office, the event featured an address from Lewisham East MP Janet Daby, who backed AAT’s More than numbers campaign which aims to help more young people realise their potential.

Young people were clear about how visible routes into the workplace, greater careers advice and accessible work experience can open opportunities at AAT’s Youth and Employer forum.

Focused on listening, insight and action, the forum put young people’s experiences at the centre of the conversation. Together with employers and training providers, discussions explored practical actions to overcome barriers that can undermine confidence, limit access to work experience and make those pivotal first steps into employment harder to navigate.

The forum opened with a powerful address from Janet Daby MP, who highlighted the importance of giving young people the support and opportunity to choose the path that’s right for them. Ahead of the imminent publication of the Milburn Review on how to address youth unemployment, she reinforced the government’s commitment to helping more young people move into training and employment, championing technical and vocational education for the valuable soft skills it develops.

Through discussions rooted in young people’s experiences, practical workshops and employer Q&As, the forum generated insights that will shape the wider debate on skills and opportunity. Importantly, the conversation did not stop there. Employers joined a commitment-focused networking session to turn ideas into practical next steps.

The event forms part of AAT’s More than numbers campaign, which aims to inspire thousands of young people to explore careers in business, accountancy and finance. As part of this, AAT is providing free resources to help young people take their next steps, including an on-demand careers webinar, eLearning course and skills passport toolkit to build confidence, boost employability and unlock opportunity.

Janet Daby MP, said:

“Organisations like AAT do vital work in supporting young people in building the skills and life experiences they need to pursue the careers they want, and it was incredibly encouraging to see so many young people keen to engage with opportunities for personal development. As the Government prepares to launch its strategy to tackle youth unemployment, partners from every sector, including AAT, will be instrumental in making sure every young person has the fair chance in life they deserve.“

Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, said:

“Young people are too often left out of conversations about their futures. We opened our doors so they could share what makes opportunity feel real, accessible and worth pursuing. What they’re asking for are clearer routes in, practically useful work experience and confidence that opportunities are within reach. Now it’s for all of us to turn those conversations into action to open up more opportunities.”

Savannah Daley, 18, Accounting Assistant and AAT Level 4 student, said:

“It’s been such a valuable opportunity to connect with employers and share what challenges we’re facing as young people, and then work together to try and address them. There’s no quick fixes, but coming together like this means we can think of new ways to give more young people like me the opportunity to reach their dream career.”