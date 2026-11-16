Barking & Dagenham College’s Protective Services students swapped the classroom for woodland trails and a night under canvas as they tackled an induction challenge designed to test their teamwork, determination and leadership.

Taking place on 21 September, the experience saw Level 2 and Level 3 students complete a nine-mile hike through Thorndon Country Park, followed by an overnight stay at Thriftwood Scout Camp.

Wearing high-visibility vests and carrying rucksacks packed with camping equipment, students worked together to navigate the route. With maps and route information in hand, they had to communicate clearly, agree directions and keep their teams on track.

The distance and heavy packs added to the challenge, requiring students to manage their energy, persevere when tired and support one another along the way. The experience gave them an early opportunity to put into practice some of the qualities they will need for careers in the Protective Services, including resilience, problem-solving and the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

With a shared destination to reach, the challenge emphasised the importance of individual effort and collective responsibility. Each student had a part to play in helping their group move forward, making teamwork a practical necessity throughout the route.

After completing the hike, students continued their induction at Thriftwood Scout Camp. An evening gathered around the campfire provided a chance to relax together after the day’s exertions and get to know their new classmates away from the classroom.

Alongside the physical demands, the overnight experience encouraged independence and helped students build the friendships and trust that will support them throughout their studies.

Gwen Edwards, Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“Starting a new course can feel daunting, and a shared challenge like this gives students a real opportunity to get to know one another and begin working as a team.

“Carrying a heavy rucksack for nine miles takes determination, but it also teaches you to look beyond your own experience and recognise when someone else needs encouragement. Navigating together means listening, contributing ideas and taking responsibility for the group’s progress.

“Those are valuable lessons for anyone considering a career in the Protective Services. We wanted students to finish with greater confidence in themselves and each other, as well as a sense of achievement. Having time together around the campfire was a lovely way to round off a demanding day.”

The hike and camp marked the beginning of the students’ Protective Services journey, laying foundations of teamwork, resilience and camaraderie for the challenges ahead.