Students at Oaklands College put their creativity and technical skills to the test, creating an incredible collection of Halloween transformations using make-up, prosthetics, wigs and plenty of imagination.

The Level 3 Media make-up students were challenged to turn their models into an array of spooky witch characters. They spent time planning and developing their individual looks before bringing their ideas to life, combining different theatrical make-up techniques and materials to create striking transformations.

The brief gave students a shared theme while leaving plenty of room for individual interpretation. Each look offered a different take on the witch character, demonstrating how choices about features, hair and make-up can influence the overall impression of a finished creation.

With Halloween providing the perfect opportunity to let their imaginations run wild, the students demonstrated just how powerful make-up can be in creating a character. Prosthetics helped to dramatically alter features, while wigs, detailed make-up and finishing touches completed each transformation.

The results showcased not only the students’ creativity, but also the technical skills, patience and attention to detail needed to produce convincing character make-up.

Bringing these elements together required consideration of how each part of the design would work within the complete look. The challenge went beyond applying make-up, with students thinking about how their creative choices could combine to give their characters a distinctive appearance.

Bianca de Lozey, Lead Hair and Media Makeup Tutor at Oaklands College said:

“We were incredibly impressed by the creativity and imagination the students brought to their Halloween looks. They really embraced the opportunity to experiment with make-up, prosthetics and wigs, and it was fantastic to see their ideas develop into such impressive finished characters.

“Projects like this allow students to be bold, try different techniques they’ve been learning about at College and really showcase their individual style. They worked incredibly hard on their creations and should be very proud of what they achieved.”

The Halloween challenge offered students a chance to explore their creativity while putting the practical skills they are developing through their studies into action. From coming up with an initial character concept to considering the overall appearance of the finished model, the students were able to experience the creative process involved in producing distinctive make-up looks.

The eye-catching finished creations also highlighted the huge variety of possibilities within media make-up, where each student was able to put their own stamp on the Halloween theme.

As well as giving students the freedom to experiment, the activity provided an opportunity to develop confidence in combining different techniques and making creative decisions about their work.

The transformations certainly brought the spirit of Halloween to Oaklands College and most importantly, the project gave the students an opportunity to celebrate their developing skills and creativity, while producing some suitably spectacular and spooky results just in time for Halloween.