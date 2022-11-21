January Intake for The OU Validated Courses at SERC

An exciting new partnership between South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and The Open University (OU) is enhancing the College’s Higher Education (HE) provision, with the addition of three further foundation degree programmes commencing in the New Year.

Students can follow an OU Foundation Degree course in Cloud Computing Technologies, or in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, or in Culinary Arts at the College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn campuses. SERC has recently been approved by The Open University as an appropriate organisation, to offer higher education programmes leading to Open University validated awards.

The OU validated programmes join the SERC portfolio of Higher Education courses which include foundation degree and degree-level courses in partnership with Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University and builds on the opportunity for applicants to study close to home, led by industry-experienced tutors in small classes, using state of the art, industry-standard equipment.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive, SERC, said:

“With any New Year comes the possibilities for a fresh start and the desire to make a positive change in one’s life. SERC is here to support everyone who wants to take that next step with an OU Foundation Degree here in the College.

He continued, “The new courses will broaden the options for learners in the areas of computing and culinary arts and will enable more students to benefit from SERC’s employment-focussed, technical higher education curriculum. The programmes have been designed to reflect industry need and provide students both a progression pathway into higher level studies or employment for the sectors.”

John D’Arcy, Director, The Open University in Ireland, said:

“The Open University is delighted to partner with SERC and provide validation for these awards. Further Education Colleges are at the heart of their communities. The validation process enables FE colleges to put on a wider range of technical courses, supporting more people in local communities to secure high skill, high wage jobs, growing the economy to help tackle the cost of living crisis.​ SERC is a dynamic College and we are excited to work with them and explore new areas of working to enhance this provision.”

Published in