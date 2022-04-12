Join us at our next Open Days and discover why Borders College is the place for you

Borders College will be holding its annual Open Days this year from Friday 27th to Saturday 28th May and we’re delighted to be able to welcome everyone back to our campuses to see, first-hand, the great opportunities available to prospective students.

Our Open Days are a great way to find out about studying with us from the people who know it best – our staff and students. Anyone who is interested in studying on one of our fantastic courses will get the chance to come along and speak with the people who make it happen.

This year, we have a number of exciting and informative events planned at several of our campuses to ensure you get the best possible experience and get to have some fun along the way.

Friday 27th May (11 am – 4 pm) will see our Galashiels campus hosting live music, sporting events, kitchen demonstrations, hair and beauty demos and guided tours. We will also be showcasing tech such as Drones, Go Pros and 360 Cameras, and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

And we will of course have staff on hand to speak to you about what’s most important – your future. You’ll get the chance to speak with staff about the areas you are interested in, be that full-time study, community courses or apprenticeships.

Our brilliant Students’ Association team will be there to guide you round and offer help and advice, and staff providing information on support and funding will also be happy to help.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) will be in attendance to provide advice to prospective students on education, career choices and support available.

If you are interested in Engineering, Painting & Decorating or Brickwork, you’ll also get the opportunity to visit our Tweedbank site to speak with staff and see our fantastic learning facilities through tours and demonstrations.

Our Newtown St Boswells campus will be open ready to welcome you through the door, where you’ll find out all you need to know about our Rural Skills provision. Find out about courses, take a tour, see the animals and equipment used – it’s all there!

Saturday 28th May will see our Newtown campus once again open to visitors and this time, we will be holding our Annual Plant Sale, where you’ll find a huge range of impressive flora on sale. Staff will also be there to provide tours and answer any questions you have on courses. The Open Day will run from 10 am – 12 noon, with the Plant Sale running from 10 am – 4 pm.

Maybe you’re looking to study on a construction course or develop the skills towards a career in Care? Perhaps you want to study Hairdressing or Animal Care, or simply find out what college life is all about. If so, visit our Open Days this coming May.

𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆!

