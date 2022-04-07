Kian wins top City & Guilds prize for engineering!

Kian Davis, Level 2 Fabrication and Welding student at Burton and South Derbyshire College was recently presented with a City & Guilds Foundation Livery Company Prize for his hard work and dedication to his engineering studies.

The award was presented at Mansion House in London by Lord Mayor, Alderman Vincent Keaveny for Kian’s commitment to his studies throughout challenging circumstances, including issues brought on by the pandemic such as a significant amount of his teaching and learning taking place online.

Despite the setbacks, Kian retained a positive attitude to his course and has been a model student throughout his studies, with excellent attendance and grades. He has now progressed to Level 2 and is hoping to secure a Level 3 apprenticeship with a local company next year.

Livery Company prizes honour outstanding learners and tutors who have achieved or delivered City & Guilds Group qualifications. The Engineering Excellence prize was awarded by the Worshipful Company of Needlemakers, who have a long history with City & Guilds, being one of the founding companies. The company also has an affinity for engineering as the original needlemakers were, after all, engineers in what was a dangerous trade.

In addition to a certificate, Kian was also presented with a cheque for £500 as part of the prize. Kian commented: “I was surprised to have won – it’s been an amazing experience and I am very grateful to City & Guilds and the Worshipful Company of Needlemakers for the award.

“I have always wanted to do something practical and hands-on, and welding just appealed to me; there are so many places that need skilled welders. Welding is one of those careers that can lead to many opportunities across the world – I may even look into becoming an underwater welder in the future!”

Peter Brochocki, Curriculum Team Leader for Motor Vehicle and Fabrication and Welding said: “I am extremely proud of Kian for achieving such an important award. Kian was earnestly grateful for the recognition he has received for his work. He has faced several challenges during his life and college journey, but his confidence has strengthened him to make him the person he is today; a thorough professional who knows exactly what he wants; someone who sets their eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it until it has been achieved.”

Kian’s tutors, Anthony Shelton and Steve Aukett added: “It’s been a huge privilege to have educated Kian over the past two years. From the first time he walked into class, he showed a great enthusiasm and appetite in his college life. Kian has grasped the challenges in his life and overcome these which has helped him achieve his level 1 certificate and is working towards his current level 2 Diploma which he is set to achieve in June. In that time, we have seen him progress immensely. He is seen as a role model by his peers which is a testament to how far he has come on his fabrication and welding journey. Well done Kian; we are very proud of you!”

Published in