Kirklees College and Myton Food Group Celebrate New Training Partnership

Kirklees College recently welcomed its first cohort of Level 3 Food and Drink Manufacturing apprentices from Myton Food Group, as part of the two organisation’s new training partnership. The college’s apprenticeship programme equips learners with core principles and practical skills of Food and Drink Maintenance Engineering. This includes mechanical, electrical, automation and process control systems, with a strong focus on continuous improvement and quality management in the food industry.

The Level 3 apprentices are training at the college’s multi-million-pound Process Manufacturing Centre in Huddersfield, which offers industry-standard equipment and was the first centre of its kind to offer Food and Drink manufacturing apprenticeships in Northern England.

Myton Food Group is one of the UK’s largest food manufacturers, opening its first factory in West Yorkshire in 1976. Myton specialises in the processing and packing of fresh meats and fish, pies, flower bouquets, produce and eggs, distributing to major retailers, manufacturers and food service customers.

The partnership between the two organisations extends beyond the Level 3 programme. Kirklees College will also be progressing Level 4 apprentices to their Higher National Certificate in Engineering, which is a designated Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) and has been designed in alignment with national skills needs. Current staff at Myton Food Group will also be undertaking upskilling courses with the college, and will benefit from the facilities and expert tutoring available at the Process Manufacturing Centre. The partnership will impact Myton Food Group employees at all levels to upskill in their careers.

Paul Edwards, Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Kirklees College said:

“We are proud and excited to be working with Myton Food Group, a local giant in the food industry. This partnership will create opportunities for local people looking to join an exciting industry at the forefront of engineering innovation.

“Kirklees College prides itself on being a first-choice provider in our region for Process Manufacturing, Engineering, Supply Chain and Warehousing apprenticeships and training, and we are delighted to welcome Myton Food Group to our vast network of employer partners in these sectors.”

Aaron Storey, Group Engineering Manager at Myton Food Group, said:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Kirklees College for our next cohort of engineering apprentices. Our Engineering Apprenticeship Programme is critical in ensuring we have the technical skills and knowledge required in our sites moving forward. The facilities at the Kirklees campus provide the opportunity to further improve our programme and we look forward to building a strong partnership together.”