Kirklees College apprentices reflect on career journey so far and their plans for the future

Monday 9 February marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week, a week-long celebration that brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

National Apprenticeship Week encourages everyone to celebrate how apprenticeships and skills help us all reach our full potential. They break down barriers to opportunity and drive economic growth by developing the skills employers need.

Kirklees College is one of the top apprenticeship providers in the region, employing over 1,000 apprentices with 1,000 employers every year

Meet the current Kirklees College apprentices thriving at the start of their careers



James Rudge, an apprentice at AMJ Electrical Solutions, said:

“My favourite part of the apprenticeship is being on-site and seeing a job through from start to finish. I have also appreciated the time in college and learning more of the theory side of things.”

Bryn, another apprentice who currently works with Cedar Building Solutions, added:

“I chose to do the Bricklaying apprenticeship because Kirklees College has a great reputation. In terms of the role itself, I always feel great when a customer comments on how good the work is.”

Bryn also offered some advice to those considering making a start on their apprenticeship journey, saying:

“If you’re in school now and finishing your last year soon, I would make a start on the process now.”

Cameron, a Process Manufacturing apprentice at Myton Food Group, spoke about his big ambitions for the future:

“Once I have completed my apprenticeship, I’d love to progress to a managerial role within Myton.”

Aribah, a Customer Service apprentice at Perrys Group T/A Perrys Motor Sales, added:

“My apprenticeship has been great, and I’m learning a lot more than I thought I would. Everyone I work with has also helped me bit by bit, so everything has become easier over time.”

Throughout National Apprenticeship Week, the college will be celebrating the amazing work of more of its current apprentices. Stay tuned to the Kirklees College social media channels for the brand-new KC Uncut video series that will feature candid interviews with apprentices and Kirklees College staff.