Kirklees College Celebrates Food and Drink Engineering apprentices and employers

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2026, Kirklees College hosted an awards ceremony to celebrate the work of Food and Drink Manufacturing apprentices and their employers.

The apprentices, who study at the college’s specialist Process Manufacturing Centre in Huddersfield, are employed by some of the region’s biggest Food and Drink employers, many of whom attended the awards. This included four event sponsors Hovis, Manrochem, Petal & Barley and Myton Food Group.

The following organisations were also in attendance:

Fox’s Burtons Companies, KP Snacks, Premier Foods, Solina, Fylde Fresh and Fabulous, Butternut Box, Arla. Prince, Fosters Bakery, Valeo, Haribo, and Fina Lady Bakery.

Awards presented included Best All-Rounder, Best Practical, Best Theory, Most Improved and Tutor Choice, with an apprentice from year one, two and three all being honoured in each category.

After a series of inspirational stories and deserved success for many apprentices, the night concluded with Sam Croft being announced as ‘Outstanding Learner’.

Full list of award winners

What is a food and drink engineering apprenticeship?

This apprenticeship is designed for individuals looking for a career as a Food and Drink Maintenance Engineer.

As part of this apprenticeship, learners will gain core industry knowledge, including key principles of quality management systems and processes, best practice maintenance approaches and techniques and fault-finding techniques. They will learn how to replace components, operate heat exchanging equipment and the principles of cutting and welding in the industry.

Multi-skilled maintenance engineers need to maximise the benefits of technology. Depending on the type of product and plant in the company they work for, the role will include routine maintenance, fault finding and diagnosis, testing and commissioning. Learners will ensure that maintenance activities contribute to optimising food and drink production levels.

On achievement of the qualification, they will have developed the required level of competence that will enable them to perform consistently, reliably, and productively in their role and make a positive contribution to future employment.

Celebrating skills for all during National Apprenticeship Week

Throughout National Apprenticeship Week, the college celebrated the amazing work of more of its current apprentices and their employers.