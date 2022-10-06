Konica Minolta joins Durham County Council framework as sole supplier of multi-function devices to schools and academies

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd announces that it will supply, install and maintain its bizhub series of multi-function devices, for schools, academies and other educational settings in the County Durham and Darlington region. The company is the sole supplier for these devices, on a framework operated by Durham County Council.

The Council is driving forward with measures that unlock growth and build a more sustainable local economy. So, in addition to providing its bizhub devices, Konica Minolta has also committed to a range of social value initiatives in the local community. The programme of activity includes working with the schools to deliver employability workshops and mock interviews, to help their students prepare for the working world.

Jason Barnes, Head of Public Sector at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd stated,

“It is hugely rewarding for our teams to be able to support the local communities in which their families live, study and work.”

Jason adds,

“Not only do we get to see devices helping our local schools and academies, but we also get to be actively involved in sharing our knowledge and supporting teachers, staff, students and with the wider community through a raft of exciting programmes.”

Konica Minolta has had a long and successful presence in the region, as Carolyn Adams from the Gateshead-based Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, states,

“The service and support provided from our Account Manager at Konica Minolta has been outstanding. The exceptional level of service our organisation has received during this contract includes prompt responses to quotation requests and advice relating to appropriate devices suitable for each school’s needs.’’

On Thursday 6th October 2022, Konica Minolta will join more than 500 school leaders, for the Schools North East annual leadership Summit. The event is the biggest of its kind in the UK and will take place at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

For more information visit: https://schoolsnortheast.org/summit/

