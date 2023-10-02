LAT LAUNCHES NEW BESPOKE ONE-ON-ONE MENTORING SESSIONS

London Academy of Trading (LAT), the UK’s first accredited trading academy, is now offering bespoke one-on-one mentoring sessions to help traders fine-tune their skills and achieve consistent profitability.

These personalised sessions with LAT specialists are completely bespoke, covering goal setting, trading psychology, strategy development, risk management and much more.

“This service is available to everyone, including LAT alumni as well as people who haven’t studied with us before,” says Paddy Osborn, Managing Director of LAT. “Many retail traders have the knowledge and skills to trade but lack the final ingredients to be consistently successful. Getting specific advice and guidance from our trading experts can give them what they need to get fully on track with their trading.”

“We are finding that some traders who already have some experience prefer to buy a series of bespoke mentoring sessions rather than enrol on one of our trading courses. These personalised sessions allow them to discuss specific areas they need to address to develop their trading skills and understanding.”

Elsewhere this year, LAT has created a new flagship 12-month Advanced Trading Course to enable students to develop their trading skills while having extensive direct access to LAT’s team of traders and mentors for help and guidance.

LAT prides itself on its flexibility, allowing students to choose from 10 intake dates each year, spread their payments over 12 months, or even pause and resume their chosen course at any time. LAT courses can be delivered 100% online, 100% face-to-face on the LAT trading floor, or via any combination of the two via our flexible blended options.

