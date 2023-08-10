Leading financial education charity launches groundbreaking research to support community organisations at frontline of cost of living crisis

Leading UK financial education charity, The Centre for Financial Capability, has recently launched a new online survey to support community based charities with a longer-term solution to develop families and young people’s money management skills. Respondents will also be entered into a draw to win a £1,000 donation for their organisation.

The research is focused on organisations that work with families and young people in communities across the UK. Research suggests that helping families talk about money can be particularly effective at building long-term financial literacy and resilience for both the parents/guardians and children. The survey considers a range of key challenges for small organisations and seeks to identify what they need to improve financial capability for the families and young people they work with.

There is currently a financial capability crisis in the UK. Research commissioned by The Centre in 2021 showed only one fifth of primary school children have been taught how to look after their money. This is despite ground-breaking research by the Money and Pensions Service, showing money habits, that stick with children for life, are formed as early as age of 7. The Centre for Financial Capability believes every child should receive financial education to close the current gap in financial capability and ensure no child is left behind.

The Centre is calling for any charity working with families with children, or directly with children and young people, to take part in this 10 minute survey.

Stewart Perry, Director of The Centre for Financial Capability said:

“The Centre is delighted to be able to launch this survey. In order to tackle the UK’s worsening financial capability crisis, it is crucial that the charity sector is united and supported in their work to build better financial resilience.

We are calling on the community based organisations to take part in this short online survey. In just 10 minutes, you could be in with a chance of £1000 donation whilst helping to shape the future landscape of early intervention financial education in the UK.”

The research is funded by Columbia Threadneedle Foundation, the charity of leading global asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Link to the survey is here: Charities Survey: Financial Capability 2023 (research.net)

This research and subsequent report has been funded by Columbia Threadneedle Foundation, but is being conducted independently by The Centre for Financial Capability.

There is an opportunity to win a £1000 donation for your charity as a thank you for taking part in this survey.

