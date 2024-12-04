Leading Historian and Broadcaster Professor David Olusoga will speak at Black Leadership Group (BLG) Conference 2025

The Black Leadership Group has announced acclaimed historian and broadcaster Professor David Olusoga OBE a keynote speaker at its Global Conference for 2025, the theme of which will be “From Generation to Generation: Anti-Racist Thought & Action®”.

The conference, taking place on 20 March 2025, will allow attendees to discuss strategies for advancing Anti-Racist Thought & Action®, to accelerate progress towards an anti-racist society and ethnic equity for all.

Professor David Olusoga OBE, the event’s keynote speaker, is a renowned historian, writer and broadcaster whose work on race and British history has earned international recognition.

His BBC programmes, including Black and British: A Forgotten History and The World’s War and BAFTA-winning Britain’s Forgotten Slave Owners, have contributed to changing the conversation around race in the UK, shedding light on the often-overlooked histories of Black Britons and their vital role in shaping the nation’s history.

Director of The Black Leadership Group, Stella Mbubaegbu CBE, said: “Racism is a ‘wicked problem’ that has persisted for centuries. We are proud and delighted to have secured Professor David Olusoga as our keynote speaker to anchor the conference in a deeper understanding of the roots and origins of racism and the impact on now and future generations if nothing is done to bring about change.

“Eliminating racism is not a dream. It is a continuing and urgent imperative demanding optimism, courage, leadership, and collective action.

“Our conference will bring together five generations from the workplace, education, and the community to celebrate achievements across centuries and co-create innovations and collaborations to accelerate Anti-Racist Thought & Action®.”

Leading education recruitment specialist The Protocol Group, have partnered with The Black Leadership Group for the event. CEO, Amir Qureshi said: “We are honoured to partner with the Black Leadership Group to bring this event. This conference is a crucial opportunity to further the conversation around racial justice and equity.

“Professor Olusoga’s work is transformative, and we are excited for the dialogue he will inspire.

“It’s a great opportunity to create networking and learning opportunities, and through direct action bring this into the education recruitment sector.”

The conference will take place on the eve of the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, providing a significant platform for discussing racial justice issues and the ongoing fight for equality.

Attendees will engage with diverse voices from across the UK and internationally to explore how collective action and thoughtful dialogue can bring about lasting change.

Collaborating for Change

Through its partnership with the Black Leadership Group, The Protocol Group is bringing together its expertise in recruitment and compliance with the voices of the BLG to deliver an impactful, forward-thinking event.

This collaboration represents a powerful union of purpose – uniting organisations committed to advancing racial justice, inclusion, and equity across sectors, which starts in education.

The Global Conference will encourage dialogue across five generations, each contributing unique perspectives on racial justice and equality. This multigenerational approach will allow participants to share ideas, strategies and actions to combat racism at individual, organisational and societal levels.

With keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops, attendees will be empowered to engage with the ongoing struggle for racial equity and develop actionable solutions.

The conference will also be supported by Google for Education, Birmingham City University, Cardiff and Vale College, IoD, CMI, and City & Guilds.