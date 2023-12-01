Leading industry experts, LapSafe® set to attend Bett 2024

Bett UK is the world’s biggest EdTech event, held annually at the international exhibition and convention centre, ExCel London. Each year thousands of educators and innovators join forces to network, share ideas, and discover new products.

The next event will occur between the 24th – 26th of January 2024, where LapSafe®, the UK’s leading experts in storage and charging solutions and self-service Smart Lockers, will be attending for its 24th year.

LapSafe® will be taking this opportunity to showcase its award-winning range of storage and charging solutions; consisting of self-service smart lockers, trolleys, and cabinets, which are designed to loan fully charged devices or assets to students 24/7 without staff interaction, as well as supporting students who opt to ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD).

Investments in education technology are one of the hottest topics within the sector as it has been proven that providing flexible learning with accessible devices can significantly enhance student learning and help bridge the digital divide. With thousands of schools and academies already using LapSafe®’s storage and charging solutions, LapSafe® is proud to be the preferred supplier of Smart Lockers within the education sector; to date over 80% of UK universities are using its Diplomat™ Pro Smart Lockers, with UK colleges closely following behind.

Denise Crouch, Head of Marketing at LapSafe® said

“We are always excited to showcase our Smart Locker range at the show and we never stay still. The show is an opportunity to speak to our existing customers as well as meet potential future customers. Gaining feedback and knowledge in this way helps us to develop our products ensuring that they continue to work well within the education sector to make everyday life easier in the classroom”.

At the heart of LapSafe®’s Smart Locker range, sits ONARKEN® their innovative cloud-based platform that is highly reliable, secure, and fully customisable to ensure workflows meet the needs of its customers. ONARKEN® can offer an array of self-service and smart solutions to suit individual requirements, such as loaning assets, drop off and collect, IT break/fix, and hot lockers.

For a seamless launch into campuses, ONARKEN® also boasts full integration with various software platforms, including Freshservice®, Smarthub, Paxton, and many more.

For businesses that don’t require smart lockers, LapSafe® have an extensive range of storage and charging solutions from mobile trolleys and desk units to wall cabinets and standalone lockers. A wide variety of locking solutions are available from simple keyed locks to sophisticated intelligent electronic locks.

The LapSafe® team are extremely excited to be sharing their full self-service technology range at Bett 2024. Across the three-day event, visitors can discuss their requirements, ask questions, and watch demonstrations.

“Every year we like to bring something new to the show and this year is no exception. We will be pleased to launch our ‘Envoy’ Rapid Deployment Locker; up to thirty-two devices can be rapidly deployed by simply scanning an ID card at the universal reader. MIFARE®, barcode and QR code are all supported in one easy-to-use reader. When authorised, a locker bay will open, and inside a charged device will be deployed. Designed to make life easier for staff to manage and offers students easy access to fully charged devices.” – Denise Crouch, Head of Marketing at LapSafe®.

Visit Bett 2024 on the 24th – 26th of January 2024 and explore the LapSafe® range at stand NL40.

Get your tickets here.

Find out more about LapSafe® where.

Published in