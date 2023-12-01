Shopping Cart

Leading names in ecology join forces at business school for sustainability expo

Coleg Cambria News December 1, 2023
LEADING figures in ecology and on green issues were united at a conservation conference.

Coleg Cambria’s Northop Business School welcomed more than 60 guests to its annual sustainability event.

Among them were Seb Gudek from Llandudno-based Aqualogik Ltd, Flintshare’s Nikki Giles, and Toni Godolphin, Carbon Reduction/Fund Engagement Officer at Antur Cymru Enterprise, who discussed grants for environmental projects.

Also in attendance were PRM Waste Systems, Flintshire County Council, Haven Holidays, local beekeepers, Ecological Land Management, TACP Architects, and more.

Cambria’s Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman said:

“I would like to thank everyone who attended, it was a valuable event that touched on global and national issues around climate change and the environment.

“There were interesting and insightful presentations with important messages on how we can all do more for the world around us, and a spotlight on what needs to be done to reverse current trends and preserve our surroundings for future generations.

“We received very positive feedback from everyone who came so we will bring the format back again next year and continue to shine a light on these important issues.”

Last autumn, the conference focused on greenkeepers, conservation groups and employers in the horticulture sector, to mark World Habitat Day, with Ramblers Cymru, Nefyn Golf Club and Wales Golf among the organisations presenting.

For the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk.

Coleg Cambria News

